Moscow bank hostage taker sentenced to 12 years behind bars

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Moscow District Military Court on Thursday sentenced businessman Aram Petrosyan, who seized a Citibank office in downtown Moscow last year, to 12 years in jail.

The court ruled to find Petrosyan guilty of hostage-taking in respect of two or more persons with the use of an object as a weapon (Article 206.2 of the Criminal Code) and carrying out a terrorist attack (Article 205.1 of the Criminal Code). Petrosyan will be granted credit for the days in custody.

During the hearing of arguments, the state prosecutor asked the court to sentence Petrosyan to 13 years in a strict regime colony.

Petrosyan was put under arrest in the courtroom. As he left the courtroom, Petrosyan shouted: "History will justify me!"

Lawyer Alexander Karabanov said he will file an appeal against the sentence, calling it "too tough." "We hope that the court of appeal will consider the appeal unbiasedly."

On August 24, 2016 the 55-year-old broke businessman from the Moscow region seized a Citibank office in central Moscow, taking four people hostage. Petrosyan had a box wrapped in yellow tape that he claimed was an explosive device and threatened to blow up the office. Law enforcers said the perpetrator had no real explosive device. The box was a mockup. Several hours later, Petrosyan released all hostages and left the building.