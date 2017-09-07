Back to Main page
Three Russian members of Right Sector extremist group arrested in absentia

Society & Culture
September 07, 10:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Igor Chudinov, Georgy Stotsky and Artyom Skoropadsky have been placed on an international wanted list

© Arkhip Vereshchagin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Three Russian members of the Right Sector extremist organization have been put on an international wanted list, Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday.

Russian citizens Igor Chudinov, Georgy Stotsky and Artyom Skoropadsky were arrested in absentia upon the investigators’ demand, the spokeswoman said.

Investigators said Chudinov and Skoropadsky "organized activity of an extremist organization" and Stotsky took part in it. "All of them were placed on an international wanted list," the spokeswoman said.

According to the Investigative Committee, Chudinov, a deputy commander of a unit of the Right Sector’s Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, actively participated in combat actions against the civilians of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Stotsky, a Right Sector activist, systematically took part in the rallies, marches and other mass events of the organization, and carried out propaganda in the Internet, promoting the activity of this group.

Skoropadsky headed the Right Sector’s press service and popularized the criminal ideology, calling on its supporters to join the group and take part in extremism-related crimes, the spokeswoman said.

"The effort on identifying and bringing to justice the participants of the Right Sector organization who are Russian nationals is continuing," she said.

