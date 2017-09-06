Illegal armed group member who fought in Syria extradited to Russia

Donetsk, Lugansk support Russia’s proposal to deploy UN mission to DonbassWorld September 06, 18:50
Russian sports chief says anticipated IPC’s decision to keep country’s suspension in forceSport September 06, 18:36
Illegal armed group member who fought in Syria extradited to RussiaSociety & Culture September 06, 18:01
Kremlin knows nothing about any alleged "damaging material" on TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 17:53
Russia opposes sanctions against North Korea, Putin tells South Korean presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 17:28
Russian Muslims launch campaign to send humanitarian aid to MyanmarSociety & Culture September 06, 17:08
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic ForumBusiness & Economy September 06, 16:45
Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South Korean presidential spokesmanWorld September 06, 16:38
Social Insurance Fund in Russia's Sakhalin presents blind man with TV setSociety & Culture September 06, 16:36
MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A man accused of being a member of an illegal armed group active in Syria has been extradited from Germany to Russia, Spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk said.
"Personnel from the Interpol Bureau for Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service brought 25-year-old Abdula Omarov, accused of being a member of an illegal armed group, from Germany to Russia," she said.
The spokeswoman added that in November 2015, a criminal case had been initiated against Omarov over his participation in military activities as a member of an illegal armed group.
"In the same year, he was declared wanted by Interpol based on a request filed by the Dagestan branch of the Russian Interior Ministry," the spokeswoman pointed out.