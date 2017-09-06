Back to Main page
Illegal armed group member who fought in Syria extradited to Russia

Society & Culture
September 06, 18:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

25-year-old Abdula Omarov accused of being a member of an illegal armed group active in Syria has been extradited from Germany

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A man accused of being a member of an illegal armed group active in Syria has been extradited from Germany to Russia, Spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk said.

Read also

Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countries

"Personnel from the Interpol Bureau for Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service brought 25-year-old Abdula Omarov, accused of being a member of an illegal armed group, from Germany to Russia," she said.

The spokeswoman added that in November 2015, a criminal case had been initiated against Omarov over his participation in military activities as a member of an illegal armed group.

"In the same year, he was declared wanted by Interpol based on a request filed by the Dagestan branch of the Russian Interior Ministry," the spokeswoman pointed out.

