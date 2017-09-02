Back to Main page
Twenty two children among those registered in emergency area on Mount Elbrus - ministry

Society & Culture
September 02, 8:03 UTC+3 NALCHIK

The Emergencies Ministry reported about over 500 tourists, including seven children, staying in the Elbrus District where a powerful mudslide descended overnight into Friday

NALCHIK, September 2. /TASS/. More than 20 children are among those who are registered as staying on vacation in the mudslide area in Kabardino-Balkaria, the local office of the Emergencies Ministry said Saturday, adding that all in all, 382 people are still in the emergency area.

On September 1, the Emergencies Ministry reported about over 500 tourists, including seven children, staying in the Elbrus District where a powerful mudslide descended overnight into Friday.

"All in all, 382 people, including 22 children, have been registered in the Elbrus District," the local office said.

Earlier reports said that a powerful mudslide descended at about 2.50 am Moscow Time on Friday in the Elbrus region from the Adyl-Suu gorge, isolating 7,700 people from the outside world, including 260 foreign tourists. A gas pipeline in the area was affected by the mudflow, and several settlements were left without power. A state of emergency was declared in the region.

Five settlements, home to more than 5,200 people, were cut off access to roads. Six settlements were left without power and gas supply. Power supply was restored to all those villages.

Some 365 people and 50 pieces of equipment are dealing with the aftermath of mudslides.

Three cars fell into a river because of the mudflow, there were five people inside and two people have been rescued. Among those missing is head of the Elbrus settlement Mussa Jappuev who was the first to arrive at the scene.

Реклама