Motorhead’s Under Cover compilation album goes on sale September 1

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Under Cover, the long-awaited new album by the legendary British band Motorhead, has come out today, September 1.

The band ceased to exist almost two years ago after the death of its founder and leader Lemmy (Ian Fraser) Kilmister.

The new album consists of 11 songs by different bands (Judas Priest, Sex Pistols, Rainbow, The Rolling Stones, Ramones and others) Lemmy and his bandmates took on between 1992 and 2015. Some of those covers were previously released as bonus tracks, some were only available as collections dedicated to a particular artist or a band, such as Hell Bent Forever: A Tribute to Judas Priest (2008) or Ronnie James Dio - This Is Your Life (2014). However, Under Cover also includes a never-before-heard version of David Bowie’s Heroes, which became one of the last recordings of bassist-vocalist Lemmy, guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee.

"This might be new for thousands of younger Motorhead fans who might not be aware of the 2005 CD or have the "Kiss of Death" deluxe with it as bonus track," according to a statement on the ban’s official Facebook page.

The new album will be available on CD accompanied by a 20-page booklet, a 180-gram vinyl disc and as a paid download.

On the eve of the new release, TASS spoke to several time-honored rockers about Motorhead, Lemmy Kilmister and the band’s influence on heavy metal scene.

You can never have too much Motorhead!

Greg Smith, American bassist known for working with Richie Blackmore’s Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Billy Joel, said he is looking forward to the release of Under Cover.

"I've always loved Motorhead. You can never have too much Motorhead," the musician declared.

He recalled when performing with different artists, he had shared the stage with the renowned British band.

"Whenever we toured with them I would always watch from the side of the stage. I loved their energy and vibe," the musician said.

The track list of the new album includes Cat Scratch Fever, a hit by Ted Nugent. Smith, who is currently touring with Nugent, said he enjoys this version of Motorhead as much as the original.

"Yes we play that song every night. Motorhead’s version definitely rocks as well. They definitely put their mark on that version," Smith said.

Sun Records fans

In an interview with TASS, the founder and former guitarist of the legendary Scottish rock band Nazareth, Manny Charlton, recalled his meeting with Lemmy.

"We played shows with them several times, I spoke with him at New York airport for a while. It turned out we both shared a lot of love for the early Sun Records - artists like Elvis (Presley), Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash etc.," he said.

Despite that fact that Motorhead itself never was a big influence for him, Charlton said.

"I am not really a fan of their music but Lemmy was a great artist, a true original, I had a lot of respect for him," the musician said.

Take-no-prisoners approach

Garry Bordonaro, a bassist with a US band the Rods, said he admired Lemmy’s musicianship and his band’s refusal to compromise.

"I think his contribution was his sound, very raw and unique, along with his playing style. The impact they had was identifiable and powerful, certainly innovative. I am mainly a fan of what they represent, a take-no-prisoners approach to playing what they wanted to play, and damn the critics. What they did was completely contrary to established models, and doomed to fail, according to pundits. They proved that fans are sensitive to the real emotions behind the music, and understand more than the shallow pabulum, the industry wants to sell. That took guts, and a conscious disregard of industry norms, and I applaud them for it," Bordonaro said.

At the same time, he said that the new release will be interesting mainly for the band’s die-hard fans and not for the wider audience.

"I am more interested in their earlier recordings, mainly their original material. I likely would not buy them," he said.

They remained true to themselves

Davey Rimmer, the current bass player for Uriah Heep, told TASS he will buy the new Motorhead album.

"I will buy it. Lemmy always talked about his influences, and mixed them into Motorhead although Motorhead sounded unique. Lemmy could sing any song and make it Motorhead!" he said.

Rimmer also noted the influence Lemmy and his band had on rock music.

"Lemmy's use of chords and playing a Rickenbacker bass through a Marshall guitar stack has been influential to rock, pop and punk bass players. Lemmy did influence me as a bass player because he didn't play bass in a traditional way, he played chords like a guitar player, so it became a 'Lemmy' style of playing bass. Lemmy was a fan of The Who bass player John Entwhistle, who also developed his own way of playing," Rimmer said.

He noted that Lemmy and Motorhead will always be a legendary band.

"They never changed their style and remained true to themselves - that is why they still have so many fans around the world," he concluded.

Motorhead’s history

Motorhead was founded in 1975 by bassist and vocalist Ian Fraser Kilmister, better known as Lemmy. The band’s music is typically classified as heavy metal or hard rock-n-roll. Lemmy, the only steady member of the band, was also known as one of rock-n-roll’s iconic figures because of his hard-living lifestyle.

Alongside with Kilmister the band’s last line-up included guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee. After Kilmister’s death in December 2015 Motorhead was disbanded. The band released 22 studio albums.

Motorhead performed in Russia in 1997, 2000, 2009 and 2014.