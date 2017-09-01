Back to Main page
Moscow street to be named after Russian hero who gave his life to free Beslan hostages

Society & Culture
September 01, 12:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dmitry Razumovsky took part in the storming of the Beslan school seized by terrorists and was killed in the operation on September 3, 2004

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. One of Moscow’s streets will be named after Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Razumovsky, a Hero of Russia, killed in the 2004 operation to liberate hostages from a school in Beslan, North Ossetia, says a statement published on the Moscow mayor’s website.

Read also

Putin calls hostage crises in the Dubrovka, Beslan school hardest moments of presidency

"Dmitry Razumovsky Street will be unveiled in the Kryukovo district, the Zelenograd Administrative Area. Razumovsky lived in Kryukovo in the late 1980s and many locals still remember him. In his memory, an annual parachuting tournament is held in Kryukovo," the statement reads.

Dmitry Razumovsky took part in the storming of the Beslan school seized by terrorists and was killed in the operation on September 3, 2004. He was awarded the Hero of Russia title posthumously. In Beslan, a memorial plaque was installed on the site of his death, while a street in the city of Ulyanovsk, where Razumovsky spent his early years, was named after him.

Beslan terror attack

The Beslan school terror siege in September 2004 involved over 1,200 people being kidnapped. As many as 334 people died in the siege, including 186 children, while 126 former hostages (70 of them children) became disabled.

