Moscow street to be named after Russian hero who gave his life to free Beslan hostages

A woman looks at photos of the victims of the 2004 Beslan school siege © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. One of Moscow’s streets will be named after Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Razumovsky, a Hero of Russia, killed in the 2004 operation to liberate hostages from a school in Beslan, North Ossetia, says a statement published on the Moscow mayor’s website.

"Dmitry Razumovsky Street will be unveiled in the Kryukovo district, the Zelenograd Administrative Area. Razumovsky lived in Kryukovo in the late 1980s and many locals still remember him. In his memory, an annual parachuting tournament is held in Kryukovo," the statement reads.

Dmitry Razumovsky took part in the storming of the Beslan school seized by terrorists and was killed in the operation on September 3, 2004. He was awarded the Hero of Russia title posthumously. In Beslan, a memorial plaque was installed on the site of his death, while a street in the city of Ulyanovsk, where Razumovsky spent his early years, was named after him.

Beslan terror attack

The Beslan school terror siege in September 2004 involved over 1,200 people being kidnapped. As many as 334 people died in the siege, including 186 children, while 126 former hostages (70 of them children) became disabled.