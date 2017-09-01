Putin to give open class in Central Russia as part of career guidance forum

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a working trip to the Yaroslavl region, some 250 km to the northeast of Moscow, in the course of which he will take part in an all-Russia open class ‘Russia Heading for the Future’, the Kremlin press service said.

Putin’s itinerary in Yaroslavl includes a whole menu of events, the Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said. "One of them is the Projectoria occupational guidance forum where the President will speak to young people and will give an open class."

More than a million students and teachers will join the forum by teleconference and Putin will have an opportunity to communicate with young people from different parts of the country.

Most of the students engaged in Projectoria come from high school. "They have already proved their abilities and they have pledges from the employers, our large companies, that they will get jobs there after they graduate from colleges," Peskov said.

He recalled that Projectoria is an annual forum held under the general motto of ‘Russia’s Future Intellectual Leaders’.

Projectoria will be held in Yaroslavl from September 1 through September 4 and it will bring together more than 500 students from all regions of Russia. The main criteria for selecting them for participation in the project is their motivation towards a career in engineering, sciences, technologies, and natural sciences.

The business community will be represented by the state technological corporation Rostech, the state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, the state railway corporation RZD, the Kurchatov Institute, the state aerospace corporation Roscosmos, and Mail.Ru Group, among others.