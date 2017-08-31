Suspect detained near Moscow testifies he plotted bomb explosion on IS orders

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security service FSB has made public a video recording of the moment two Central Asia-born men were detained in Moscow region for plotting terrorist attacks on September 1. One of them confessed he had been planning a bomb explosion on instructions from the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia).

When asked by a FSB operative about the purpose of his arrival in Russia the detainee replied: "To carry out jihad, to explode a bomb on orders from the Islamic State."

The other detainee was about to stage an attack using cold steel. In a video obtained by TASS he pronounces an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State. FSB operatives had confiscated an axe from the man.

As TASS reported earlier, the FSB said in a statement in Moscow and the Moscow region it had exposed and put an end to criminal activities by two Central Asia-born men who were plotting terrorist attacks on September 1.

On the eve of September 1, the first day of the school year and one of the main Islamic holidays, Eid al-Adha, the man posted a video message in the internet to Islamic State members. In that message, according to the FSB, the man swore an oath of allegiance to the terrorists. After that the newly-adopted IS member planned to attack civilians using cold steel. In his telephone FSB operatives found contacts of IS recruiters and instructions concerning the attack he was expected to make.

At the place of residence of the other detainee, also an Islamic State member, FSB operatives seized a powerful makeshift explosive device and certain items and components used for making it. The FSB said the man was going to carry out a suicide bomb attack.

The FSB’s investigators are about to launch proceedings against the detainees over preparations for a terrorist attack, participation in terrorist activities and illegal circulation of weapons, explosives and explosive devices.