Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath

Society & Culture
September 01, 18:42 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_962952.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_962952.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_962952.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_962952.sliderLength-1}}
Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, August 26
Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, August 26
Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, August 26
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Knights aerobatic team performs a demonstration flight as part of the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum, at the Kubinka air base outside Moscow, Russia, August 27
Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Knights aerobatic team performs a demonstration flight as part of the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum, at the Kubinka air base outside Moscow, Russia, August 27
Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Knights aerobatic team performs a demonstration flight as part of the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum, at the Kubinka air base outside Moscow, Russia, August 27
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A girl attends a ceremony marking Knowledge Day at Primakov secondary school in the village of Razdory, Russia, September 1
A girl attends a ceremony marking Knowledge Day at Primakov secondary school in the village of Razdory, Russia, September 1
A girl attends a ceremony marking Knowledge Day at Primakov secondary school in the village of Razdory, Russia, September 1
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Iconic photos, flowers and messages dedicated to pay homage to Lady Diana to the 20th anniversary of her death adorn the plinth of the Flame of Liberty statue in Paris, France, August 31
Iconic photos, flowers and messages dedicated to pay homage to Lady Diana to the 20th anniversary of her death adorn the plinth of the Flame of Liberty statue in Paris, France, August 31
Iconic photos, flowers and messages dedicated to pay homage to Lady Diana to the 20th anniversary of her death adorn the plinth of the Flame of Liberty statue in Paris, France, August 31
© Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva participates in a rally with his supporters in Mossoro, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, August 28
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva participates in a rally with his supporters in Mossoro, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, August 28
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva participates in a rally with his supporters in Mossoro, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, August 28
© EPA-EFE/NEY DOUGLAS
Costumed revellers perform in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK, August 28
Costumed revellers perform in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK, August 28
Costumed revellers perform in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK, August 28
© AP Photo/Tim Ireland
French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo during a meeting with German Vice Chancellor and German Foreign Minister at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 30
French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo during a meeting with German Vice Chancellor and German Foreign Minister at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 30
French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo during a meeting with German Vice Chancellor and German Foreign Minister at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 30
© REUTERS/Alain Jocard
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pauses for a selfie among visitors during the annual open-house day at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 27
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pauses for a selfie among visitors during the annual open-house day at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 27
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pauses for a selfie among visitors during the annual open-house day at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 27
© Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Revelers take pictures as they enjoy throwing tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, Spain, August 30
Revelers take pictures as they enjoy throwing tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, Spain, August 30
Revelers take pictures as they enjoy throwing tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, Spain, August 30
© AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko harvesting potatoes in his garden, Minsk, Belarus, August 26
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko harvesting potatoes in his garden, Minsk, Belarus, August 26
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko harvesting potatoes in his garden, Minsk, Belarus, August 26
© Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/TASS
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the NFL American football pre-season game between the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, USA, August 26
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the NFL American football pre-season game between the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, USA, August 26
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the NFL American football pre-season game between the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, USA, August 26
© EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH
Muslims gather outside the St Petersburg Cathedral Mosque for a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, Russia, September 1
Muslims gather outside the St Petersburg Cathedral Mosque for a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, Russia, September 1
Muslims gather outside the St Petersburg Cathedral Mosque for a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, Russia, September 1
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, USA, August 29
A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, USA, August 29
A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, USA, August 29
© AP Photo/David J. Phillip
A pangolin seized by Thai customs officials in Bangkok, Thailand, August 31
A pangolin seized by Thai customs officials in Bangkok, Thailand, August 31
A pangolin seized by Thai customs officials in Bangkok, Thailand, August 31
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
A view of a boxwood forest in the Kurdzhips Pass, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, August 30
A view of a boxwood forest in the Kurdzhips Pass, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, August 30
A view of a boxwood forest in the Kurdzhips Pass, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, August 30
© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS
Editors choice
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of the film "Downsizing" which opened the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival August 31, 15:39
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians August 31, 15:12
For the first time in Russia’s modern history, girls will be admitted to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots this year. Photo: A girl who applied for admission to the Krasnodar High military aviation school for pilots named after Anatoly Serov, stands next to a monument to the MiG-21f-13 aircraft
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants August 29, 16:55
Martin Luther King was one of the twentieth century’s best-known advocates for nonviolent social change. He got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for promoting legislation to protect the rights of African-Americans
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists August 28, 16:17
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the 2017 Tavrida National Youth Educational Forum in Crimea, Russia, August 20
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth August 25, 17:02
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria August 24, 18:10
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_962952'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_962952'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, August 26
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Knights aerobatic team performs a demonstration flight as part of the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum, at the Kubinka air base outside Moscow, Russia, August 27
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A girl attends a ceremony marking Knowledge Day at Primakov secondary school in the village of Razdory, Russia, September 1
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Iconic photos, flowers and messages dedicated to pay homage to Lady Diana to the 20th anniversary of her death adorn the plinth of the Flame of Liberty statue in Paris, France, August 31
© Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva participates in a rally with his supporters in Mossoro, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, August 28
© EPA-EFE/NEY DOUGLAS
Costumed revellers perform in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK, August 28
© AP Photo/Tim Ireland
French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo during a meeting with German Vice Chancellor and German Foreign Minister at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 30
© REUTERS/Alain Jocard
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pauses for a selfie among visitors during the annual open-house day at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 27
© Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Revelers take pictures as they enjoy throwing tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, Spain, August 30
© AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko harvesting potatoes in his garden, Minsk, Belarus, August 26
© Andrei Stasevich/BelTA/TASS
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the NFL American football pre-season game between the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, USA, August 26
© EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH
Muslims gather outside the St Petersburg Cathedral Mosque for a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, Russia, September 1
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, USA, August 29
© AP Photo/David J. Phillip
A pangolin seized by Thai customs officials in Bangkok, Thailand, August 31
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
A view of a boxwood forest in the Kurdzhips Pass, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, August 30
© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

London's Notting Hill carnival, Spain's legendary La Tomatina festival, disastrous hurricane Harvey in Texas and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass
2
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
3
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
4
More than 500 tourists staying in Mount Elbrus mudslide area
5
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
6
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure
7
Putin stresses whoever takes the lead in artificial intelligence will rule world
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама