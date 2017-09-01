This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath

A view of a boxwood forest in the Kurdzhips Pass, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, August 30 © Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, USA, August 29 © AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Muslims gather outside the St Petersburg Cathedral Mosque for a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, Russia, September 1 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the NFL American football pre-season game between the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, USA, August 26 © EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Revelers take pictures as they enjoy throwing tomatoes at each other, during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, Spain, August 30 © AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pauses for a selfie among visitors during the annual open-house day at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 27 © Sean Gallup/Getty Images

French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo during a meeting with German Vice Chancellor and German Foreign Minister at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 30 © REUTERS/Alain Jocard

Costumed revellers perform in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK, August 28 © AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva participates in a rally with his supporters in Mossoro, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, August 28 © EPA-EFE/NEY DOUGLAS

Iconic photos, flowers and messages dedicated to pay homage to Lady Diana to the 20th anniversary of her death adorn the plinth of the Flame of Liberty statue in Paris, France, August 31 © Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

A girl attends a ceremony marking Knowledge Day at Primakov secondary school in the village of Razdory, Russia, September 1 © Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Knights aerobatic team performs a demonstration flight as part of the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum, at the Kubinka air base outside Moscow, Russia, August 27 © Marina Lystseva/TASS

Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, August 26 © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

London's Notting Hill carnival, Spain's legendary La Tomatina festival, disastrous hurricane Harvey in Texas and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS