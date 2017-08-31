Russia to be honorary guest at Paris Book Fair 2018

PARIS, August 31. /TASS/. Russia will be invited as an honorary guest at the Paris Book Fair 2018, the French Publishers Association (SNE), organizer of the famous book event, told AFP on Thursday.

"Literature, cultural and historic ties between France and Russia are privileged and may be considered as unique. Our literature and our culture carefully listen to each other and hold a dialogue. The Paris Book Fair 2018 will become a place where this intense dialogue between literature of the two countries will be glorified," President of the Paris Book Fair Vincent Montagne said.

Some 30 Russian literary figures are expected to attend the fair and the organizers stress they "will reflect the diversity and dynamics of the modern literature in Russia."

"The group will consist of internationally recognized authors, and young and promising talents," the SNE said in a statement.

In 2005, Russia was the honorary guest of the 25th Paris Book Fair. This year, literature figures from Morocco attended the event as honorary guests.