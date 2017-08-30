Back to Main page
Robbie Williams to sign star for Moscow’s Walk of Fame

Society & Culture
August 30, 17:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Robbie Williams’s name star will become the 32nd in the Vegas shopping mall’s Walk of Fame

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. British singer Robbie Williams will sign his name star for Moscow’s Walk of Fame, the press service of Crocus Group’s Communications Department told TASS on Wednesday.

"Robbie Williams will personally sign his star in Moscow on September 8, ahead of his Moscow concert in the Olympiisky concert hall on September 10," the source said. "The name star will be embedded [in the sidewalk] in the near future."

Robbie Williams’s name star will become the 32nd in the Vegas shopping mall’s Walk of Fame. Stars there were earlier signed by Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Mila Jovovich, Carlos Santana, Gloria Gaynor, John Cusack, Roy Jones Jr, Antonio Banderas and others.

Robbie Williams will perform in Moscow and St. Petersburg (on September 7) in support of his new album, The Heavy Entertainment Show.

