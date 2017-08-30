Experts predict growth of swine flu activity in Russia

St PETERSBURG, August 29. /TASS/. Experts predict a surge of activity of H1N1 (swine flu) virus that caused a pandemic in 2009, Dr. Lyudmila Tsymbalova, the deputy director of the Influenza Research Institute at the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences told reporters on Tuesday.

She made stress on a prediction that the number of deaths caused by complications from swine flu will be higher during the coming epidemic season than it was the previous time.

"As far as we can see from the situation in the southern hemisphere where the epidemic season is in full swing now, the H1N1 strain of the virus, which is similar to the one that caused a pandemic in 2009," Dr. Tsymbalova said.

"There've been several epidemics involving the virus over the previous eight years and most lethal cases were caused by H1N1," she said. "That's why the forthcoming epidemic season should put all specialists on alert, since an increase in lethal cases is possible compared with the previous season."

Dr. Tsymbalova warned that vaccination for swine flu should be taken already now.