Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38

Society & Culture
August 29, 19:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The musician's death was caused by cancer

Dmitry Kogan

Dmitry Kogan

© Alexandra Mudrats/TASS

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Internationally acclaimed Russian violinist Dmitry P. Kogan has died in Moscow at the age of 38, his personal assistant Zhanna Prokofyeva told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, that’s true," she said when a reporter asked her to comment on the stories about the musician’s death. "Kogan’s death was caused by cancer."

The musician, known worldwide thanks to his concert tours and participation in highly prestigious international music festivals was born on October 27, 1978 into the family of conductor Pavel Kogan and pianist Lyubov Kazinskaya.

His grandfather on the father’s side was the outstanding violinist Leonid Kogan and his grandmother, Yelena Gilels, came from the family of the renowned pianist Emil Gilels.

He made a debut on the stage with a symphony orchestra at the age of ten. At fifteen, he performed with an orchestra at the Grand Hall of Moscow Conservatory.

Dmitry Kogan appeared in a concert in the UK and the US for the first time at the age of 18. Throughout his short but illustrious career, he has performed at the most prestigious concert halls of Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, the former Soviet republics and the eastern Baltic states.

