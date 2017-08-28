Back to Main page
Number of Russian speakers across globe down by 50 million — Russian MP

Society & Culture
August 28, 18:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the lawmaker, this tendency is irreversible, since the Russian language is spoken only where it is part of the educational system

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The number of Russian speakers across the globe has gone down by 50 million in the past 25 years, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday.

"The number of Russian speakers in the world has decreased by 50 million, in the past 25 years. This tendency continues. In the former Soviet Union, the entire population spoke Russian. In the past 25 years, the elder generation has gone and the younger generation is not all-round Russian-speaking. More to it, the Russian language used to be a compulsory school subject in Eastern Europe, now it is not," Vyacheslav Nikonov, chairman of the education and science committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, said after a meeting between speaker of the Federation Council upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, with a group of school teachers who will work at secondary schools in Tajikistan.

According to Nikonov, this tendency is irreversible, since the Russian language is spoken only where it is part of the educational system.

"All depends on us. We must expand the geography of our Eurasian Union. We must exert efforts where possible. For instance, there are countries with high demands for the Russian language, such as Tajikistan, Moldova, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan," he noted.

Реклама