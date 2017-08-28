Number of Russian speakers across globe down by 50 million — Russian MP

Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholdsMilitary & Defense August 28, 17:38
US sanctions against Venezuela aimed at worsening internal situation — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 16:58
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports careerSport August 28, 16:23
The 20th century's greatest human rights activistsWorld August 28, 16:17
Trade turnover between Russia and China might exceed $80 bln by end of 2017Business & Economy August 28, 16:03
One officer killed, second wounded in Dagestan special operationWorld August 28, 14:39
Air force and defense units in Russia's south alerted for readiness checkMilitary & Defense August 28, 14:36
Moscow working on measures to respond to tightened US anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 14:30
Russia's GDP growth slows down to 1.5% in JulyBusiness & Economy August 28, 14:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The number of Russian speakers across the globe has gone down by 50 million in the past 25 years, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday.
"The number of Russian speakers in the world has decreased by 50 million, in the past 25 years. This tendency continues. In the former Soviet Union, the entire population spoke Russian. In the past 25 years, the elder generation has gone and the younger generation is not all-round Russian-speaking. More to it, the Russian language used to be a compulsory school subject in Eastern Europe, now it is not," Vyacheslav Nikonov, chairman of the education and science committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, said after a meeting between speaker of the Federation Council upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, with a group of school teachers who will work at secondary schools in Tajikistan.
According to Nikonov, this tendency is irreversible, since the Russian language is spoken only where it is part of the educational system.
"All depends on us. We must expand the geography of our Eurasian Union. We must exert efforts where possible. For instance, there are countries with high demands for the Russian language, such as Tajikistan, Moldova, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan," he noted.