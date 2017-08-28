US not providing information on Russian boy in protective custody in US — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The US authorities provide no information about a nine year-old Russian boy, Daniel Morozov, whose father killed the boy's mother before being shot dead by the US police, Russian children’s rights ombudswoman Anna Kuznetsova said on Monday.

Daniel Morozov has dual Russian-US citizenship.

"Neither we, nor [Russia’s] consulate general have received any replies. No information has been provided either to us or to the boy’s relatives," she told journalists, adding that the US authorities say Daniel Morozov’s case is the country’s domestic affair as the boy is a US citizen.

"It is important for me to know where the boy wants to live, his position. But so far, we cannot learn about it," she said. In her words, her office is offering all possible assistance to the boy’s relatives.

According to earlier reports, the incident took place on August 22 in Los Angeles’ neighborhood of Encino. The boy’s father, Konstantin Morozov, 48, was put on a wanted list after the boy’s mother had been found dead in the city of Santa Maria, California. The man was spotted in Encino when he was leaving his friend’s house together with his son. The police used guns while detaining the man who died on the way to hospital. The boy was not hurt during the police operation.