Putin requests detailed inquiry into fires in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd Region

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested to conduct a detailed investigation of the recent fires in Rostov-on-Don and Volgograd Region, the Kremlin press service said Saturday.

"Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov reported to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin about fire suppression operations in the Volgograd Region and in Rostov-on-Don," the press service said. "Meanwhile, the Minister did not rule out the arson version," the report said.

"President requested the Russian government to aid people affected by the fires, and law enforcement authorities to conduct a detailed investigation of accidents," the Kremlin said.

On August 21, a massive fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s historical center. Private houses on an area of about 10,000 square meters were affected by the blaze. The fire destroyed about 120 buildings, of these nearly 100 were residential facilities. A man was killed in the blaze. About 600 people were evacuated from nearby houses, and another 58 sought medical attention. A criminal case has been opened under the article of the Russian Criminal Code "Deliberate destruction or damage to someone else’s property."

The state of emergency has been also declared in the Volgograd Region due to natural fires since Wednesday.

As noted in the local Emergency Ministry, four hot spots were reported in three municipalities on Friday. More than 6,500 people and over 2 million units of equipment have been fighting fires in the region.