Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin requests detailed inquiry into fires in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd Region

Society & Culture
August 26, 23:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov reported to President about fire suppression operations, meanwhile, the Minister did not rule out the arson version

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested to conduct a detailed investigation of the recent fires in Rostov-on-Don and Volgograd Region, the Kremlin press service said Saturday.

"Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov reported to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin about fire suppression operations in the Volgograd Region and in Rostov-on-Don," the press service said. "Meanwhile, the Minister did not rule out the arson version," the report said.

"President requested the Russian government to aid people affected by the fires, and law enforcement authorities to conduct a detailed investigation of accidents," the Kremlin said.

On August 21, a massive fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s historical center. Private houses on an area of about 10,000 square meters were affected by the blaze. The fire destroyed about 120 buildings, of these nearly 100 were residential facilities. A man was killed in the blaze. About 600 people were evacuated from nearby houses, and another 58 sought medical attention. A criminal case has been opened under the article of the Russian Criminal Code "Deliberate destruction or damage to someone else’s property."

The state of emergency has been also declared in the Volgograd Region due to natural fires since Wednesday.

As noted in the local Emergency Ministry, four hot spots were reported in three municipalities on Friday. More than 6,500 people and over 2 million units of equipment have been fighting fires in the region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
West-2017 military drills purely defensive — Russian Foreign Ministry
2
Lugansk militia intercepts Ukrainian drone above its positions
3
Pyohgyang to play itself into corner in case of continued missile launches - senator
4
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
5
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
6
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats
7
Russia's remote-controlled Tigr armored vehicle shows fire power
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама