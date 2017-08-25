Back to Main page
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth

Society & Culture
August 25, 17:02 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the 2017 Tavrida National Youth Educational Forum in Crimea, Russia, August 20
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the 2017 Tavrida National Youth Educational Forum in Crimea, Russia, August 20
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the 2017 Tavrida National Youth Educational Forum in Crimea, Russia, August 20
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
People record the last bell bong at Elizabeth Tower in London, UK, as the Great Bell's world famous sound has been paused until 2021 as a result of renovation work in the Tower, August 21
People record the last bell bong at Elizabeth Tower in London, UK, as the Great Bell's world famous sound has been paused until 2021 as a result of renovation work in the Tower, August 21
People record the last bell bong at Elizabeth Tower in London, UK, as the Great Bell's world famous sound has been paused until 2021 as a result of renovation work in the Tower, August 21
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
German Сhancellor Angela Merkel standing beside a Minecraft game, showing her in front of the German Reichstag, during the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, August 22
German Сhancellor Angela Merkel standing beside a Minecraft game, showing her in front of the German Reichstag, during the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, August 22
German Сhancellor Angela Merkel standing beside a Minecraft game, showing her in front of the German Reichstag, during the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, August 22
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
People take photos as Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia pay their respects at a memorial tribute adorned with flowers, messages and candles honoring the terror attack victims at the Las Ramblas promenade, Barcelona, Spain, August 19
People take photos as Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia pay their respects at a memorial tribute adorned with flowers, messages and candles honoring the terror attack victims at the Las Ramblas promenade, Barcelona, Spain, August 19
People take photos as Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia pay their respects at a memorial tribute adorned with flowers, messages and candles honoring the terror attack victims at the Las Ramblas promenade, Barcelona, Spain, August 19
© AP Photo/Santi Palacios
Russian theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was detained and accused of embezzling state funds, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing on his detention at a court in Moscow, Russia, August 23
Russian theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was detained and accused of embezzling state funds, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing on his detention at a court in Moscow, Russia, August 23
Russian theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was detained and accused of embezzling state funds, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing on his detention at a court in Moscow, Russia, August 23
© REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A cat sits by a burnt house hit by a huge fire in a residential area in the city centre, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, August 23
A cat sits by a burnt house hit by a huge fire in a residential area in the city centre, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, August 23
A cat sits by a burnt house hit by a huge fire in a residential area in the city centre, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, August 23
© Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
Pedestrians look at "doll" model Lulu Hashimoto standing on the street in Tokyo, Japan, August 23
Pedestrians look at "doll" model Lulu Hashimoto standing on the street in Tokyo, Japan, August 23
Pedestrians look at "doll" model Lulu Hashimoto standing on the street in Tokyo, Japan, August 23
© REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The construction site of Samara Arena Stadium, a venue for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, Russia, August 23
The construction site of Samara Arena Stadium, a venue for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, Russia, August 23
The construction site of Samara Arena Stadium, a venue for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, Russia, August 23
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Cast members in costume from Opera Australia dance during a sneak preview from their production of Shostakovich's The Nose outside the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, August 22
Cast members in costume from Opera Australia dance during a sneak preview from their production of Shostakovich's The Nose outside the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, August 22
Cast members in costume from Opera Australia dance during a sneak preview from their production of Shostakovich's The Nose outside the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, August 22
© EPA/DAVID MOIR
A rare white koala joey, Beerwah, Australia, photo made available by Australia Zoo on August 22
A rare white koala joey, Beerwah, Australia, photo made available by Australia Zoo on August 22
A rare white koala joey, Beerwah, Australia, photo made available by Australia Zoo on August 22
© EPA/BEN BEADEN/AUSTRALIA ZOO
Chief of the Foundation for Wild Animals 'Wildlife Refugee' feeds a small ferret in the Foundation's headquarters in Szczecin, Poland, August 22
Chief of the Foundation for Wild Animals 'Wildlife Refugee' feeds a small ferret in the Foundation's headquarters in Szczecin, Poland, August 22
Chief of the Foundation for Wild Animals 'Wildlife Refugee' feeds a small ferret in the Foundation's headquarters in Szczecin, Poland, August 22
© EPA/Marcin Bielecki
Children attend the 2017 Jazz in Hermitage Garden International Music Festival, Moscow, Russia, August 19
Children attend the 2017 Jazz in Hermitage Garden International Music Festival, Moscow, Russia, August 19
Children attend the 2017 Jazz in Hermitage Garden International Music Festival, Moscow, Russia, August 19
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
The ISS hovers over Earth capturing an image of the solar eclipse’s shadow falling on the planet's surface, August 21
The ISS hovers over Earth capturing an image of the solar eclipse’s shadow falling on the planet's surface, August 21
The ISS hovers over Earth capturing an image of the solar eclipse’s shadow falling on the planet's surface, August 21
© Space Station/Handout via REUTERS
A street artist dressed as a bronze statue uses special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in Havana, Cuba, August 21
A street artist dressed as a bronze statue uses special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in Havana, Cuba, August 21
A street artist dressed as a bronze statue uses special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in Havana, Cuba, August 21
© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Team Austria performs at the 2017 Rostec International Fireworks Festival in Moscow's Brateevsky Cascade Park, Moscow, Russia, August 19
Team Austria performs at the 2017 Rostec International Fireworks Festival in Moscow's Brateevsky Cascade Park, Moscow, Russia, August 19
Team Austria performs at the 2017 Rostec International Fireworks Festival in Moscow's Brateevsky Cascade Park, Moscow, Russia, August 19
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Spain mourns the terror attack victims, London's Big Ben falls silent for four years of renovation work, solar eclipse’s shadow falls on the Earth and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

