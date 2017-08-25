This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth

The ISS hovers over Earth capturing an image of the solar eclipse’s shadow falling on the planet's surface, August 21 © Space Station/Handout via REUTERS

Chief of the Foundation for Wild Animals 'Wildlife Refugee' feeds a small ferret in the Foundation's headquarters in Szczecin, Poland, August 22 © EPA/Marcin Bielecki

Cast members in costume from Opera Australia dance during a sneak preview from their production of Shostakovich's The Nose outside the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, August 22 © EPA/DAVID MOIR

Pedestrians look at "doll" model Lulu Hashimoto standing on the street in Tokyo, Japan, August 23 © REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A cat sits by a burnt house hit by a huge fire in a residential area in the city centre, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, August 23 © Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS

Russian theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was detained and accused of embezzling state funds, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing on his detention at a court in Moscow, Russia, August 23 © REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

People take photos as Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia pay their respects at a memorial tribute adorned with flowers, messages and candles honoring the terror attack victims at the Las Ramblas promenade, Barcelona, Spain, August 19 © AP Photo/Santi Palacios

German Сhancellor Angela Merkel standing beside a Minecraft game, showing her in front of the German Reichstag, during the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, August 22 © AP Photo/Martin Meissner

People record the last bell bong at Elizabeth Tower in London, UK, as the Great Bell's world famous sound has been paused until 2021 as a result of renovation work in the Tower, August 21 © AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Spain mourns the terror attack victims, London's Big Ben falls silent for four years of renovation work, solar eclipse’s shadow falls on the Earth and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS