This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the 2017 Tavrida National Youth Educational Forum in Crimea, Russia, August 20
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
People record the last bell bong at Elizabeth Tower in London, UK, as the Great Bell's world famous sound has been paused until 2021 as a result of renovation work in the Tower, August 21
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
German Сhancellor Angela Merkel standing beside a Minecraft game, showing her in front of the German Reichstag, during the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, August 22
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
People take photos as Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia pay their respects at a memorial tribute adorned with flowers, messages and candles honoring the terror attack victims at the Las Ramblas promenade, Barcelona, Spain, August 19
© AP Photo/Santi Palacios
Russian theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was detained and accused of embezzling state funds, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing on his detention at a court in Moscow, Russia, August 23
© REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A cat sits by a burnt house hit by a huge fire in a residential area in the city centre, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, August 23
© Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
Pedestrians look at "doll" model Lulu Hashimoto standing on the street in Tokyo, Japan, August 23
© REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The construction site of Samara Arena Stadium, a venue for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, Russia, August 23
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Cast members in costume from Opera Australia dance during a sneak preview from their production of Shostakovich's The Nose outside the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, August 22
© EPA/DAVID MOIR
A rare white koala joey, Beerwah, Australia, photo made available by Australia Zoo on August 22
© EPA/BEN BEADEN/AUSTRALIA ZOO
Chief of the Foundation for Wild Animals 'Wildlife Refugee' feeds a small ferret in the Foundation's headquarters in Szczecin, Poland, August 22
© EPA/Marcin Bielecki
Children attend the 2017 Jazz in Hermitage Garden International Music Festival, Moscow, Russia, August 19
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
The ISS hovers over Earth capturing an image of the solar eclipse’s shadow falling on the planet's surface, August 21
© Space Station/Handout via REUTERS
A street artist dressed as a bronze statue uses special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse in Havana, Cuba, August 21
© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Team Austria performs at the 2017 Rostec International Fireworks Festival in Moscow's Brateevsky Cascade Park, Moscow, Russia, August 19
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS