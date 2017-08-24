Cybercrimes in Russia rise six-fold in four years

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Cybercrimes committed in Russia rose six-fold from 2013 to 2016, Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika said on Tuesday at the meeting of BRICS general prosecutors.

"The number of crimes committed in Russia with use of modern information and communication technologies rose six-fold from 11 thousand to 66 thousand from 2013 to 2016. Significant growth of them is also noted this year," the Russian prosecutor said.

It was reported earlier 40,000 crimes were registered in Russia this year, up 26% in annual terms.