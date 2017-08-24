Russia Ministry sends 68th humanitarian aid convoy to eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS /. Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry has sent the 68th humanitarian aid convoy to Donbass (eastern Ukraine), the press service of the ministry told TASS.

"At 04:00 am, a convoy of vehicles carrying about 750 tonnes of humanitarian aid set out from the Donskoy Rescue Center of the Ministry for Emergency Situations in the village of Kovalevka in the Rostov region to the Russian-Ukrainian border," a ministry official said.

According to the official, the cargo includes children's food sets, medicines, medical facilities and, school textbooks for the coming school year.

On the road the convoy will be divided: the first part will go to the Donetsk checkpoint, the second one to the Matveyev Kurgan checkpoint, there all cars will be screened by Russian and Ukrainian customs officers. After that they will cross the border and head to Donetsk and Lugansk.

Russia has provided humanitarian aid to inhabitants of Donbass since August 2014. Since then, the Emergency Situations Ministry has delivered about 69,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargos to Ukraine’s southeast.