Moscow-city skyscraper to host organ music night concert, claiming a world record

MOSCOW, August 24. / TASS /. A concert of organ music, claiming the title of "the highest" concert in Russia and in the world, will be held at the Imperia tower of the Moscow City complex at an altitude of 220 meters above the ground on Thursday, the press service of the Belcanto charity fund told TASS.

The organizers noted that there had not been such events in Russia yet. In its answer to Belcanto’s request the office of the Guinness Book of Records in London confirmed that the concert will become a precedent in the world.

A special commission will attend the organ concert to monitor the establishment of the record. The fund will collect the necessary documents and will sent them to London to obtain the status of a record holder, the press service said.

The program of the organ night will include masterpieces of baroque music, as well as pieces from the ballet "The Nutcracker" by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, "The Morning" by Edward Grieg, soundtracks for the film "Interstellar" and other well-known melodies performed by Ivan Ipatov and the organ duo Belcanto of Ivan Tsarev and Anna Nikulina.

According to Tatiana Lanskaya, the founder and artistic director of Belcanto, the foundation deliberately arranges classical concerts on unusual venues to break the stereotype of "boring academicism."

Moscow City is a commercial district in central Moscow. It includes six skyscrapers with maximum height of 300 meters or more. In particular, Europe's tallest building, the Federation Tower is part pf the district. Its height is 374 m. The height of the Imperia tower is 239 m.