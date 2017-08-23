Massive fire in Russia's Rostov-on Don caused by arson — source

Ratnik combat gear enters service, delivery to army beginsMilitary & Defense August 23, 11:16
MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Several arsons are blamed for a massive fire in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.
"The examination and analysis of the fire scene show that it occurred as a result of arsons carried out in several places. This is a preliminary version now," the source said.
Local citizens who called the emergency services spoke about fires that occurred in various areas, the source added.
Officials have not so far confirmed this information to TASS.
On Monday, a massive fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s historical center. Private houses on an area of about 10,000 square meters were affected by the blaze. The fire destroyed about 120 buildings, of these nearly 100 were residential facilities. A man was killed in the blaze. About 600 people were evacuated from the nearby houses, while 58 sought medical attention.
A state of emergency was declared in the Rostov-on-Don region. Police launched a criminal investigation into deliberate destruction or damage to property.