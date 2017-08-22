Khrunichev Center plans five space launches by year-end

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center plans to launch five rockets by the end of the year, the center’s acting director general, Alexei Varochko, told reporters on Tuesday.

"The launch of a Proton-M with the Amazonas 5 spacecraft is scheduled for September 9, and with the Asiasat 9 - on September 28. We are ready for them. A Rokot rocket will be launched from the Plesetsk space center to put into orbit the Santinel 5p spacecraft. The rocket is currently being delivered to the launch facility, and is due to arrive by the end of the week," he said.

In December 2017, a Proton-M rocket is due to orbit a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry. During the same period, a launch of the Rokot rocket for the ministry’s purposes may also take place.

According to earlier reports, the launch may be carried out to put spacecraft of the Gonets series into the orbit.