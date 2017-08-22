Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Khrunichev Center plans five space launches by year-end

Society & Culture
August 22, 23:35 UTC+3 KUBINKA

The launch of a Proton-M with the Amazonas 5 spacecraft is scheduled for September 9, and with the Asiasat 9 - on September 28

Share
1 pages in this article

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center plans to launch five rockets by the end of the year, the center’s acting director general, Alexei Varochko, told reporters on Tuesday.

"The launch of a Proton-M with the Amazonas 5 spacecraft is scheduled for September 9, and with the Asiasat 9 - on September 28. We are ready for them. A Rokot rocket will be launched from the Plesetsk space center to put into orbit the Santinel 5p spacecraft. The rocket is currently being delivered to the launch facility, and is due to arrive by the end of the week," he said.

In December 2017, a Proton-M rocket is due to orbit a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry. During the same period, a launch of the Rokot rocket for the ministry’s purposes may also take place.

According to earlier reports, the launch may be carried out to put spacecraft of the Gonets series into the orbit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
2
Japan’s titled Olympic champ Hanyu propels men’s figure skating — Plushenko
3
Ukrainian president briefs other Normandy Four leaders about his trip to Donbass
4
Blockchain technology may be introduced in Russia’s armed forces
5
Egypt to receive 15 Russian 'Alligator' helicopters in 2017
6
Russian space corporation plans 25 carrier-rocket launches in 2017
7
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама