'Paradise' placed on longlist for European Film Academy award

Society & Culture
August 22, 16:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian-German film is built around the intertwining destinies of three main characters that cross paths during WWII

Image from 'Paradise'

Image from 'Paradise'

© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The European Film Academy has issued a longlist of films selected for its 30th European Film Awards, with 51 films from 31 countries on it. Paradise, a Russian drama, directed by world-renowned filmmaker Andrey Konchalovsky has made it on to the longlist, the press service of the movie director told TASS on Tuesday.

"The news that Paradise is on the longlist of European Film Academy award found Andrey Konchalovsky in Italy, where he is getting ready to shoot a new film, about Michelangelo," the press service said.

The shortlist will be put together after more than 3,000 members of the film academy vote on the films to be submitted for the awards in five nominations - European film, European director, European actress, European actor and European screenwriter.

"Traditionally, the nominees are scheduled to be announced in November at a film festival in Seville, while the winners will be announced at the 30th European Film Awards in Berlin on December 9," the press service said.

The Russian-German film is built around the intertwining destinies of three main characters that cross paths during WWII as fate would have it. These are a Russian emigrant and a member of the French Resistance named Olga, a French collaborator known as Jules and a high-ranking SS officer named Helmut.

The film’s world premiere was on September 8, 2016.

