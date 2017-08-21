Russian PM discusses post-fire recovery work in Rostov-on-Don with emergencies minister

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has discussed issues concerning the post-fire recovery work in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don with Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev, the cabinet’s press service said in a statement.

"Medvedev handed down instructions to provide all the necessary medical assistance to the injured and accommodation to the affected people, as well as to evaluate the damage," the statement reads. According to the cabinet’s press service, government agencies are ready to provide any possible assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the fire.

Earlier on Monday, a large fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s old town. Private houses on an area of 10,000 square meters were affected by blazes. Strong gusty winds and high-density housing are hampering the firefighting activities. However, the fire was fully contained by 19:00 Moscow time (16:00 GMT).

There have been no fatalities, while 45 people requested medical assistance and seven were hospitalized.

According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by the ignition of a home appliance, while arson seems unlikely, a law enforcement source told TASS. However, regional prosecutor Yuri Baranov said that the arson theory would also be looked into.

A state of emergency has been declared on the entire territory of the Rostov region over the large fire affecting the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said at a meeting of the governmental commission on disaster management.