Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM discusses post-fire recovery work in Rostov-on-Don with emergencies minister

Society & Culture
August 21, 23:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Monday, a large fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s old town. There have been no fatalities, while 45 people requested medical assistance and seven were hospitalized

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has discussed issues concerning the post-fire recovery work in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don with Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev, the cabinet’s press service said in a statement.

"Medvedev handed down instructions to provide all the necessary medical assistance to the injured and accommodation to the affected people, as well as to evaluate the damage," the statement reads. According to the cabinet’s press service, government agencies are ready to provide any possible assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the fire.

Earlier on Monday, a large fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s old town. Private houses on an area of 10,000 square meters were affected by blazes. Strong gusty winds and high-density housing are hampering the firefighting activities. However, the fire was fully contained by 19:00 Moscow time (16:00 GMT).

There have been no fatalities, while 45 people requested medical assistance and seven were hospitalized.

According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by the ignition of a home appliance, while arson seems unlikely, a law enforcement source told TASS. However, regional prosecutor Yuri Baranov said that the arson theory would also be looked into.

A state of emergency has been declared on the entire territory of the Rostov region over the large fire affecting the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said at a meeting of the governmental commission on disaster management.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23
2
Russia settles last part of Soviet debt
3
Russian planes in Syria fly 316 sorties over five days
4
Expert says Russia halted global warming for one year
5
Extension of Trans-Siberian railway to Vienna to cost 6.5 bln euros
6
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
7
Fire in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don fully contained
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама