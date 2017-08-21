Back to Main page
Man tries to hock someone else’s yacht at Moscow pawn shop for $252,000

Society & Culture
August 21, 18:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Fraud charges are being pressed against the suspect

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow police are searching for a man who sought to pawn off someone else’s yacht worth 15 mln rubles ($252,000), the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate in Moscow reported.

"On August 15, police received a call from a 40-year-old Muscovite who said that a citizen who provided false information about property he had pawned to apply for a cash loan," the press service said.

The police found out that the man handed over papers to the organization’s employees for an expensive vessel, which is not owned by him. "The damage from the perpetrator’s actions amounted to 15 million rubles," the press service said.

Fraud charges are being pressed against the suspect.

