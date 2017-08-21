Man tries to hock someone else’s yacht at Moscow pawn shop for $252,000

Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert saysWorld August 21, 18:43
Russia settles last part of USSR's debtBusiness & Economy August 21, 18:37
Man wearing suicide belt shot dead near Barcelona — mediaWorld August 21, 18:29
Soviet-era ground effect vehiclesMilitary & Defense August 21, 18:28
Man tries to hock someone else’s yacht at Moscow pawn shop for $252,000Society & Culture August 21, 18:27
Scientists from Russia's Tatarstan to present artificial skin at Army-2017 showMilitary & Defense August 21, 18:09
Russian scientists pinpoint gene mutations linked to cardiovascular diseasesScience & Space August 21, 18:03
Extension of Trans-Siberian railway to Vienna to cost 6.5 bln eurosBusiness & Economy August 21, 17:51
Russia's Taimyr Peninsula sees most wide-ranging military drill in its historyMilitary & Defense August 21, 17:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow police are searching for a man who sought to pawn off someone else’s yacht worth 15 mln rubles ($252,000), the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate in Moscow reported.
"On August 15, police received a call from a 40-year-old Muscovite who said that a citizen who provided false information about property he had pawned to apply for a cash loan," the press service said.
The police found out that the man handed over papers to the organization’s employees for an expensive vessel, which is not owned by him. "The damage from the perpetrator’s actions amounted to 15 million rubles," the press service said.
Fraud charges are being pressed against the suspect.