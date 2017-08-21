Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll reveals Russians take pride in country’s symbols

Society & Culture
August 21, 13:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The number of people who admire the country’s national symbols has been growing steadily over the past decade

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Pride and admiration are the key emotions felt by most Russians when they see the country’s national symbols, and the number of people sharing this view has risen over the past ten years, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center in the run-up to Russian Flag Day showed on Monday.

Russia’s symbols

According to the survey, the country’s key symbols for Russians are the national flag, the state emblem and the national anthem. They were mentioned by 46% of those polled in 2017. In 2014, this figure was 57% and a year later - 40%.

The second most popular answer to the question "What is the personification of Russia for you?" in 2017, just as two years earlier, the answer was "the people, its unity and solidarity" (given by 8% of the respondents). The bear takes third place among Russia’s symbols, according to the pollster, mentioned by 6% of the respondents in both 2017 and 2015. Next on the list are the Motherland, "strength, power and greatness," along with the Kremlin and Red Square.

Pride and admiration

The main feelings our fellow countrymen get upon seeing the country’s national symbols are pride and admiration. The poll showed that this is precisely what 71% of the respondents feel when they see the Russian flag, 72% upon looking at the state emblem and 75% when they hear the Russian national anthem. At the same time, "the total share of the respondents who expressed negative emotions towards state symbols does not exceed 5%," the pollster said.

Read also

Poll indicates Russians 'more positive' about domestic political and economic situation

It is noteworthy that the number of those Russians who admire the country’s national symbols has been growing steadily over the past decade. For one, in 2006, the share of Russians who said they admired the Russian flag was 49%, yet by 2015 it had increased to 67%.

"Russians’ positive attitude towards state symbols is becoming more and more expressive," Mikhail Mamonov, Head of the pollster’s Political Analysis and Consulting Department, said commenting on the survey’s results. In his view, there has been a steady trend over the past three years, which is linked not only to events that occurred in spring 2014 but also to shifts in how Russians view their country.

"Over the past three years, Russia has been able not only to uphold its right to an independent foreign policy. It has been able to overcome numerous obstacles caused by Western countries’ actions against Russia. The country’s strength has evoked feelings of respect," the expert noted.

The poll was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center on August 15-16, 2017, among Russians aged over 18 with 1,200 people interviewed over the phone. The margin of error holds a probability of 95% and does not exceed 3.5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23
2
Russian military aviation stamps out terrorists en-route to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Press review: Moscow works to cool off US-North Korea spat and Japan eyes peace treaty
4
Putin says he cares little about his style but tries to look elegant
5
Senior official says Russian space launches must be cheaper than American ones
6
Russian senator blasts US visa suspension decision as 'dirty trick'
7
Putin appoints Anatoly Antonov Russia’s ambassador to US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама