St. Petersburg buyer scoops up Yeltsin’s limousine for over $330,000

ST. PETERSBURG, August 21. /TASS/. A bulletproof Mercedes-Benz S-class Trasco Bremen limousine, which formerly belonged to Russia’s First President Boris Yeltsin used for shuttling to and from official and personal meetings, was sold in St. Petersburg to the tune of 19.7 million rubles ($333,083), the seller told TASS on Monday.

"A collector bought it for 19.7 million rubles," the car dealer said.

An advertisement announcing the offer was posted earlier on an auto website. The dealer told TASS that the limo stirred up a huge amount of interest from buyers and reporters.

The ad stated that the custom-made limousine had "no dents or scratches," "a rear drive, left-hand drive," and had covered a total of 60,000 kilometers. The seller believed that the vehicle could be "a worthy model for a good collection."

The car website’s press service told TASS that another limousine, a Mercedes-Benz S-class III (W140), which the first president also used "had recently been sold for 33 million rubles ($558,456)."