Investigators deny media reports on arrest of suspect in powerlifter Drachev’s murder

Russian Arctic National Park to set up reserve area on Novaya ZemlyaSociety & Culture August 21, 9:36
Iranian president calls defending nuclear deal top priorityWorld August 21, 8:20
US guided-missile destroyer collides with merchant vessel in SingaporeMilitary & Defense August 21, 8:02
Russian military aviation stamps out terrorists en-route to Syria’s Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense August 21, 6:47
Putin visits international jazz festival in Crimea’s KoktebelSociety & Culture August 21, 2:31
Putin says he cares little about his style but tries to look elegantSociety & Culture August 20, 23:41
Militants launch shell on exhibition complex near Damascus — mediaWorld August 20, 15:27
Cardinal Parolin: Dialogue of Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches to help them feel unitySociety & Culture August 20, 8:27
Polina Dibrova, mother of three, wins Mrs. Russia 2017 beauty pageantSociety & Culture August 20, 4:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KHABAROVSK, August 21. /TASS/. Investigators in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk denied early media reports on the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Andrei Drachev, the world and European champion in powerlifting.
On August 20 a conflict broke out between Drachev and the suspect, who according to unconfirmed information is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter and they entered a fight on one of the streets in central Khabarovsk. The MMA fighter delivered several punches, which turned out to be lethal for Drachev.
A source close to the situation told TASS earlier in the day that the suspect had been detained on Sunday night.
"The man suspected on inflicting deadly injuries to Drachev is still at large and law enforcers carry on with measures aimed to detain the suspect," Ilya Gudkov, a senior aide to the head of the Khabarovsk Territory’s Investigative Committee, said in an interview with TASS.
According to eyewitnesses’ recollection of events, both participants of the conflict argued whose sport was more efficient in the ring and they began fighting. The MMA fighter knocked the powerlifter down to the ground with a roundhouse kick and then delivered a series of punches in the head, while Drachev was still lying and offering no resistance.