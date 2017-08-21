Putin visits international jazz festival in Crimea’s Koktebel

Putin visits international jazz festival in Crimea’s KoktebelSociety & Culture August 21, 2:31
KOKTEBEL /Crimea/, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the international festival Koktebel Jazz Party in Crimea on Sunday evening.
The president came on the stage to greet those present and thank the festival organizers. "Music is a language which requires no translation and unites people," he said and descended from the stage to join the public.