Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Idea of restoration of monasteries in Kremlin needs expert discussion - Putin

Society & Culture
August 21, 0:02 UTC+3 BAKALSKAYA KOSA

Russian President said that some experts are against modern replicas

Share
1 pages in this article

BAKALSKAYA KOSA /Crimea/, August 20. /TASS/. The issue of the restoration of the ruined monasteries in the Kremlin is to be scrutinized by experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday at a meeting with participants in the Tavrida educational youth forum, commenting on an initiative by young architect Alexei Kapustin to restore the Chudov Monastery and the Ascension Convent.

"In general, this is a matter for discussion. Such decision cannot be taken single-handedly. It should be a sustainable expression of society’s will either to re-built what used to be here before or to preserve the environment as it is. A final decision can be made only on the basis of a wide public discussion," he said.

"I do like this idea but only one thing keeps in check - the opinion of our senior colleagues, specialists in architecture and archaeology," he noted, adding that many are against modern replicas.

Another reason against new construction in the Kremlin is that further archaeological excavations are needed in this place, Putin said, adding that he like the idea of restoring lost churches. "However the problem is that restoring what has been lost we must not harm what we have," he said. "Let us think about that.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin visits international jazz festival in Crimea’s Koktebel
2
El Pais: all four suspects in Barcelona terror attack shot dead
3
Japan successfully tests technology to generate electricity from ocean power
4
Russian emergencies ministry plane returns from firefighting mission in Armenia
5
Russian truck maker Kamaz boosts production by 21.3%
6
Russian manufacturer creates first full-size model of future strategic bomber — source
7
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама