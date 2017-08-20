Putin says supports idea of scholarships for future film directors

Putin visits international jazz festival in Crimea’s KoktebelSociety & Culture August 21, 2:31
Militants launch shell on exhibition complex near Damascus - televisionWorld August 20, 15:27
Cardinal Parolin: Dialogue of Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches to help them feel unitySociety & Culture August 20, 8:27
Polina Dibrova, mother of three, wins Mrs. Russia 2017 beauty pageantSociety & Culture August 20, 4:41
Russian emergencies ministry plane returns from firefighting mission in ArmeniaWorld August 20, 4:39
East Ukraine conflict claimed nearly 3,000 civilian lives — ICRCWorld August 20, 1:56
Renowned Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky turns 80Society & Culture August 20, 0:48
One of seven injured in Surgut stabbing spree in critical condition — authoritiesSociety & Culture August 19, 23:51
Netanyahu expects to meet with Putin in Sochi on August 23 — Israeli premier’s officeRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 19, 22:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BAKALSKAYA KOSA /Crimea/, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced support to the idea of scholarship support to finance second higher education for future film directors.
"The existing law allows to receive higher education free of charge only once," he said on Sunday at a meeting with participants in the Tavrida youth educational forum. "Of course a system scholarships can be provided for that."
The president reminded that the Russian ministry of culture had already raised the issues of expanding the sphere of the use of scholarship support. "I will support them [such proposals]. I don’t think it will cost big money but film directors are, so to say, rarities, so, naturally, we will do it," he pledged.