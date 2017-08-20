Putin says supports idea of scholarships for future film directors

BAKALSKAYA KOSA /Crimea/, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced support to the idea of scholarship support to finance second higher education for future film directors.

"The existing law allows to receive higher education free of charge only once," he said on Sunday at a meeting with participants in the Tavrida youth educational forum. "Of course a system scholarships can be provided for that."

The president reminded that the Russian ministry of culture had already raised the issues of expanding the sphere of the use of scholarship support. "I will support them [such proposals]. I don’t think it will cost big money but film directors are, so to say, rarities, so, naturally, we will do it," he pledged.