Italian embassy in Moscow checks report on tourists’ food intoxication

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Italy’s embassy in Moscow is checking reports about Italian tourists, who suffered food intoxication after eating at a Russian hotel, the embassy told TASS on Sunday.

"We have received information about the people suffering food intoxication, and we are checking all details of the incident," the embassy’s representative said.

The Mash news channel published on Telegram information that at a Moscow hotel 36 Italian nationals are suffering food intoxication.