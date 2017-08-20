Back to Main page
Polina Dibrova, mother of three, wins Mrs. Russia 2017 beauty pageant

Society & Culture
August 20, 4:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 25 finalists from Moscow, Kemerovo, Irkutsk and other Russian cities vied for the title

Polina Dibrova

Polina Dibrova

© Lyubimov Andrei/AGN "Moskva"

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Polina Dibrova, a mother of three representing the Moscow Region, was crowned Mrs. Russia 2017 on Saturday night.

A total of 25 finalists from Moscow, Kemerovo, Irkutsk and other Russian cities vied for the title at Moscow’s Mir concert hall.

Speaking about her title, Dibrova said that the competition for the Mrs. Russia title was even tougher than in the Miss Russia pageant.

"I already took part in a beauty pageant ten years ago, I met Dima [her husband, Russian TV host Dmitry Dibrov] at a beauty pageant. However, when my kids were born, I devoted nearly all my attention to them. The kids are growing up, and I get more and more spare time, so Dmitry and I have had the idea of taking part," she said.

Speaking about her hobbies, Dibrova said that she was studying principles of healthy nutrition and organizing marathons for those willing to live a healthy lifestyle.

The pageant was organized by the Planet of Women foundation.

Alla Markina, one of the organizers, told TASS that some of the contestants have already beome grandmothers.

