Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to visit youth forum in Crimea August 20 - Kremlin

Society & Culture
August 19, 16:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a working trip to Crimea will visit the Tavrida youth educational forum there, the Kremlin’s press service said.

The president will see exhibitions of artists, photographers, architects and urban designers. He will talk with organizers and participants in the forum, the Kremlin said.

The Tavrida forum is organized in Crimea for the third year now. Traditionally it unites the talented youth from across the country and specialists in different spheres: design and architecture, literature, arts and music, cinema and animation, journalism, museum work and teaching history. In 2017, organizers received more than 13,000 applications for participation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
2
Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian general
3
El Pais: all four suspects in Barcelona terror attack shot dead
4
Surgut attacker is identified as a local resident - investigation
5
Putin to visit youth forum in Crimea August 20 - Kremlin
6
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
7
Russia develops laser-guided automatic landing system for drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама