Putin to visit youth forum in Crimea August 20 - Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a working trip to Crimea will visit the Tavrida youth educational forum there, the Kremlin’s press service said.

The president will see exhibitions of artists, photographers, architects and urban designers. He will talk with organizers and participants in the forum, the Kremlin said.

The Tavrida forum is organized in Crimea for the third year now. Traditionally it unites the talented youth from across the country and specialists in different spheres: design and architecture, literature, arts and music, cinema and animation, journalism, museum work and teaching history. In 2017, organizers received more than 13,000 applications for participation.