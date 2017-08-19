Putin to visit youth forum in Crimea August 20 - Kremlin

Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian generalMilitary & Defense August 19, 9:10
German politician says Crimea should to be recognized as part of RussiaWorld August 19, 6:22
Russian Emergencies Ministry carries out over 430 humanitarian missions abroad since 1993Society & Culture August 19, 6:18
Olympic diving champion Zakharov to carry Russia’s flag at opening ceremony of UniversiadeSport August 19, 4:11
New defense attorney to be appointed in former Ukrainian president’s high treason caseWorld August 19, 4:04
Mayor says Izmir International Fair homage to memory of late Russian ambassadorWorld August 19, 3:59
Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in CrimeaSociety & Culture August 19, 3:43
El Pais: all four suspects in Barcelona terror attack shot deadWorld August 19, 3:36
Foreign Ministry speaker Zakharova very passionate about her dollhouseRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 18, 23:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a working trip to Crimea will visit the Tavrida youth educational forum there, the Kremlin’s press service said.
The president will see exhibitions of artists, photographers, architects and urban designers. He will talk with organizers and participants in the forum, the Kremlin said.
The Tavrida forum is organized in Crimea for the third year now. Traditionally it unites the talented youth from across the country and specialists in different spheres: design and architecture, literature, arts and music, cinema and animation, journalism, museum work and teaching history. In 2017, organizers received more than 13,000 applications for participation.