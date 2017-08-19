Back to Main page
Russian Emergencies Ministry carries out over 430 humanitarian missions abroad since 1993

Society & Culture
August 19, 6:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Today Russia is considered to be one of the world leaders in providing humanitarian aid and grant assistance, said the ministry’s press service

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Since 1993, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has carried out more than 430 humanitarian missions in foreign countries, the ministry’s press service said in a statement on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day established by the United Nations and designated to be celebrated on August 19.

"Humanitarian cooperation between the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the United Nations began in 1993," the statement reads. "Over this period of time, Russian rescue workers carried out more than 430 humanitarian missions in foreign countries," the ministry added.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, such missions include humanitarian aid deliveries, search and rescue operations, de-mining activities, evacuating Russian citizens in case of serious illness or a threat to their life, as well as fighting wildfires.

"Over 140 countries, affected by natural disasters and armed conflicts, received Russian humanitarian," the statement adds. "Today, Russia is considered to be one of the world leaders in providing humanitarian aid and grant assistance," the ministry’s press service pointed out.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry pointed out that it had has maintaining close ties with the country’s Foreign Ministry and other state agencies. "The effective implementation of humanitarian tasks provides solid support to the Russian foreign policy," the statements said.

