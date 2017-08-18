Back to Main page
Modernizing Foreign Ministry's public image was a challenge — Spokeswoman Zakharova

Society & Culture
August 18, 22:24 UTC+3

Maria Zakharova was appointed chief of the ministry’s information and press department in 2015

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/.  Despite drastic resistance and skepticism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has finally managed to reshape the ministry’s relations with media, she said in an interview with Tatler.

When she returned from New York, where she had worked at the UN press office, she felt she was not welcome with her ground-breaking ideas. Nevertheless, it was thanks to her that the foreign ministry plunged into the virtual world of social networks, she told the magazine.

Read also

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova says good cigar enough to bring down stress

“I remember that after the ministry had launched an official account in Twitter, a very respectful colleague asked: ‘Why do you recommend us to work in Twitter when Skype is more convenient? Twitter is about celebrities,’” she said. “But it was evident that a communications revolution had already happened and it was necessary to change the strategy.”

Moreover, she seems not to be above taking part in televised talk shows, not to hype herself but to defend Russia’s positions, Tatler writes. “Colleagues used to blame me for seeking to hype myself,” she said. “I answered: ‘OK, let it not be me. Then who? No one is willing…’ They told me: ‘There is no need in that at all.’ I explained: ‘Well, you call me [after such shows] saying stupid things had been said and I was to write a refutation. Why that, if I can go and do it right there.”

Zakharova was appointed chief of the ministry’s information and press department in 2015.

