Putin, Medvedev honor memory of Sevastopol defenders

Society & Culture
August 18, 20:02 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

The memorial titled 35th Coastal Battery is dedicated to the soldiers of the Black Sea Fleet’s coastal units who defended the city after the Red Army retreated from it in mid-1942

© Dmitry Astakhov/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday laid flowers to the memorial to the defenders of Sevastopol in 1942.

The memorial titled 35th Coastal Battery is dedicated to the soldiers of the Black Sea Fleet’s coastal units who continued to defend the city after the Red Army retreated from it in mid-1942.

At the memorial, Putin and Medvedev met with the leader of the Night Wolves bikers’ club, Alexander Zaldastanov, and spoke with Russian and German bikers who came to Sevastopol to take part in the Russian Reactor show organized by the Night Wolves. The show features a historic reenactment of the events of WWII.

German bikers presented a painting "Brotherly Handshake of Russia and Germany" to the Russian leaders.

Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
