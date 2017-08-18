This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka

One killed in stabbing in Turku, FinlandWorld August 18, 18:15
Russia may lift agricultural restrictions from Turkey by October 20Business & Economy August 18, 18:04
Senior official says Kyrgyzstan is interested in military cooperation with RussiaWorld August 18, 18:03
US, NATO fail to help Afghanistan fight drugs — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 18, 18:01
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in KamchatkaSociety & Culture August 18, 17:59
Syrian opposition group Failak ar-Rahman joins ceasefireMilitary & Defense August 18, 17:56
Russian government allocates $39 mln for Vostochny spaceport operationScience & Space August 18, 17:18
US sanctions will not affect construction of Turkish Stream, Akkuyu NPP — energy ministerBusiness & Economy August 18, 16:53
Turkey wants to use national currencies in trade with Russia — economy ministerBusiness & Economy August 18, 16:31
Terror attack in Barcelona, lightning above Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS