This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka

Society & Culture
August 18, 17:59 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

A dog looking over Koryaksky active volcano, Russia, August 12
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© AP Photo/Armando Franca
© EPA/David Armengou
© Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
© EPA/Jesus Diges
© EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
© REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
© AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati
© KCNA/via REUTERS
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© REUTERS/Stringer
Terror attack in Barcelona, lightning above Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

