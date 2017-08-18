This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka

Pigs being herded by breeders at a pig farm in Shenyang, China, August 14 © REUTERS/Stringer

A female brown bear on Lake Kurilskoye as part of the South Kamchatka Sanctuary, Russia, August 13 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Restoring the bas-reliefs (beginning of the 1930s) by sculptor Sergei Merkurov that used to decorate the southern and northern facades of Dynamo Stadium in Moscow, Russia, August 16 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Servicemen of the Korean People's Army visiting the monuments of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of national liberation, Pyongyang, North Korea, August 15 © KCNA/via REUTERS

A man tries to climb a greased pole to retrieve prizes such as a bicycle as part of the Independence Day festivities in Bali, Indonesia, August 17 © AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati

Russia's Darya Klishina makes an attempt in the women's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in London, UK, August 11 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

A streak of lightning is seen above office buildings in Moscow, Russia, August 14 © REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bulls chase runners during the of Pilon bull run held in Falces, Navarra, Spain, August 15 © EPA/Jesus Diges

Reconstruction of the square by the Belorussky railway station, Moscow, Russia, Augist 16 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Britain's new flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth, its home port in southern England, Augist 16 © Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

People watch a firefighting plane drop water to stop a raging forest fire reaching their houses just a few dozen meters away in the village of Chao de Codes, central Portugal, August 16 © AP Photo/Armando Franca

This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea

This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea August 11, 19:09

Pigs being herded by breeders at a pig farm in Shenyang, China, August 14 © REUTERS/Stringer

A female brown bear on Lake Kurilskoye as part of the South Kamchatka Sanctuary, Russia, August 13 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Restoring the bas-reliefs (beginning of the 1930s) by sculptor Sergei Merkurov that used to decorate the southern and northern facades of Dynamo Stadium in Moscow, Russia, August 16 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Servicemen of the Korean People's Army visiting the monuments of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of national liberation, Pyongyang, North Korea, August 15 © KCNA/via REUTERS

A man tries to climb a greased pole to retrieve prizes such as a bicycle as part of the Independence Day festivities in Bali, Indonesia, August 17 © AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati

Russia's Darya Klishina makes an attempt in the women's long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in London, UK, August 11 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

A streak of lightning is seen above office buildings in Moscow, Russia, August 14 © REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bulls chase runners during the of Pilon bull run held in Falces, Navarra, Spain, August 15 © EPA/Jesus Diges

Reconstruction of the square by the Belorussky railway station, Moscow, Russia, Augist 16 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Britain's new flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth, its home port in southern England, Augist 16 © Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

People watch a firefighting plane drop water to stop a raging forest fire reaching their houses just a few dozen meters away in the village of Chao de Codes, central Portugal, August 16 © AP Photo/Armando Franca

Terror attack in Barcelona, lightning above Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS