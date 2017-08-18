Back to Main page
Muscovites bring flowers to Spanish embassy

Society & Culture
August 18, 11:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The diplomatic mission says they consider opening a condolences book

© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Muscovites are bringing flowers to the Spanish embassy as a sign of solidarity over the terrorist attack in Barcelona on August 17.

At the porch there are a few bouquets of carnations and roses, including a flower basket with a mourning ribbon reading "From government of Moscow."

Here are also candles mourning the victims. The flags of Spain and the EU are at half-mast.

The diplomatic mission says they consider opening a condolences book. "We soon will contact Madrid and will let you know the decision," the embassy told TASS.

On August 17, around 17:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) a van drove into pedestrians in La Rambla Street in downtown Barcelona. Police classified the incident as a terrorist attack. Later on, the Islamic State organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for it.

At night to Friday, Catalonia's police killed in Cambrils four terrorists and injured another one, who died later on. The terrorists attempted a terrorist attack similar to the one in Barcelona on August 17, where 13 died and more than 100 were injured.

