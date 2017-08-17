Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017

Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 18:47
Russian cosmonauts launch several nanosatellitesScience & Space August 17, 18:42
Deputy PM Mutko pledges to reinstate Russia’s membership with IAAF in nearest futureSport August 17, 18:22
Russian diplomat calls on all countries to fight against extremist web sitesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 18:16
Russian Center for Reconciliation calls on Syrians to join anti-terrorism effortsMilitary & Defense August 17, 18:05
Moscow condemns Estonia’s pro-Nazi sports quest Erna RaidRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 18:00
Russian diplomat slams decision on Nazi death camp SobiborRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 17:50
Russia to demonstrate new fixed-wing and rotary drones at Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 17, 17:47
Russia and India may boost cooperation in Far EastBusiness & Economy August 17, 17:13
American business magazine Forbes published a list of the highest paid actresses of 2017. The reigning Best Actress Oscar winner Emma Stone heads the list. The rest of the top ten in this photo gallery by TASS.