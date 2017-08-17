Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017

Society & Culture
August 17, 16:51 UTC+3

According to Forbes, Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston are the highest paid actresses this year

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_960772.stepNow *12 +1}} - 10 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_960772.sliderLength-1}}
Emma Stone, 28, who won Best Actress Oscar award for her role in "La La Land," made $26 million, according to Forbes' calculations
Emma Stone, 28, who won Best Actress Oscar award for her role in "La La Land," made $26 million, according to Forbes' calculations
Emma Stone, 28, who won Best Actress Oscar award for her role in "La La Land," made $26 million, according to Forbes' calculations
© EPA/PAUL BUCK
Jennifer Aniston — $25.5 million
Jennifer Aniston — $25.5 million
Jennifer Aniston — $25.5 million
© Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Jennifer Lawrence — $24 million
Jennifer Lawrence — $24 million
Jennifer Lawrence — $24 million
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Melissa McCarthy — $18 million
Melissa McCarthy — $18 million
Melissa McCarthy — $18 million
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Mila Kunis — $15.5 million
Mila Kunis — $15.5 million
Mila Kunis — $15.5 million
© Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Emma Watson — $14 million
Emma Watson — $14 million
Emma Watson — $14 million
© EPA/ALBA VIGARAY
Charlize Theron — $14 million
Charlize Theron — $14 million
Charlize Theron — $14 million
© EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Cate Blanchett — $12 million
Cate Blanchett — $12 million
Cate Blanchett — $12 million
© Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP
Julia Roberts — $12 million
Julia Roberts — $12 million
Julia Roberts — $12 million
© EPA/JULIEN WARNAND
Amy Adams — $11.5 million
Amy Adams — $11.5 million
Amy Adams — $11.5 million
© Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Editors choice
A view of the Solovetsky Monastery situated on the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea in northern Russia
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea August 16, 18:02
A participant jumps into the water in his homemade flying machine during the 2017 Red Bull Flugtag
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow August 14, 14:49
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Luis Sergio Melo Jr. and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev seen after an award ceremony at the Plotforma S-70 international professional combat sambo tournament of League S-70, Sochi, Russia, August 9
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea August 11, 19:09
Iran's tank crew seen ahead of a relay race during the Tank Biathlon semifinal event as part of the 2017 International Army Games, at Alabino shooting range
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games August 10, 18:02
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol August 09, 18:44
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters August 09, 15:35
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_960772'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_960772'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Emma Stone, 28, who won Best Actress Oscar award for her role in "La La Land," made $26 million, according to Forbes' calculations
© EPA/PAUL BUCK
Jennifer Aniston — $25.5 million
© Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Jennifer Lawrence — $24 million
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Melissa McCarthy — $18 million
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Mila Kunis — $15.5 million
© Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Emma Watson — $14 million
© EPA/ALBA VIGARAY
Charlize Theron — $14 million
© EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Cate Blanchett — $12 million
© Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP
Julia Roberts — $12 million
© EPA/JULIEN WARNAND
Amy Adams — $11.5 million
© Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

American business magazine Forbes published a list of the highest paid actresses of 2017. The reigning Best Actress Oscar winner Emma Stone heads the list. The rest of the top ten in this photo gallery by TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
4
Moscow condemns Estonia’s pro-Nazi sports quest Erna Raid
5
Russian diplomat warns against use of force on Korean Peninsula
6
Russian diplomat stresses threats to use military force in Venezuela unacceptable
7
Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама