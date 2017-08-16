Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea

The Solovetsky Islands, or Solovki, are an archipelago located in the White Sea’s Onega Bay. The six islands of the archipelago cover an area of 347 square kilometers. The islands and a five-kilometer area of the White Sea around them are incorporated into the Solovki State Historical, Architectural and Natural Museum-Reserve. The Greater Solovetsky Island is the biggest, famous for its medieval monastery, which was founded in 1429. In the 1920-30s, a notorious Soviet prison camp was located on the archipelago. The site was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1992. Take a look at Russia's symbol of faith in this gallery by TASS.

