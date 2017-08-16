Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea

Society & Culture
August 16, 18:02 UTC+3

The Solovetsky Islands, or Solovki, are an archipelago located in the White Sea’s Onega Bay

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_960609.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_960609.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_960609.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_960609.sliderLength-1}}
A view of the Solovetsky Monastery situated on the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea in northern Russia
A view of the Solovetsky Monastery situated on the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea in northern Russia
A view of the Solovetsky Monastery situated on the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea in northern Russia
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The cultural and historic ensemble of the Solovetsky Islands is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site List
The Solovetsky Monastery is the major landmark and spiritual center on the islands
The Solovetsky Monastery is the major landmark and spiritual center on the islands
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Monks take part in a religious procession at the Solovetsky Monastery
Monks take part in a religious procession at the Solovetsky Monastery
Monks take part in a religious procession at the Solovetsky Monastery
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The Golgotha-Crucifixion Skete on the top of Mount Golgotha on Anzersky Island of the Solovetsky Archipelago
The Golgotha-Crucifixion Skete on the top of Mount Golgotha on Anzersky Island of the Solovetsky Archipelago
The Golgotha-Crucifixion Skete on the top of Mount Golgotha on Anzersky Island of the Solovetsky Archipelago
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A monk rings bells at the Golgotha-Crucifixion Skete
A monk rings bells at the Golgotha-Crucifixion Skete
A monk rings bells at the Golgotha-Crucifixion Skete
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A monk seen at the Solovetsky Monastery
A monk seen at the Solovetsky Monastery
A monk seen at the Solovetsky Monastery
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Warden Vyacheslav Stolyarov on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
Warden Vyacheslav Stolyarov on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
Warden Vyacheslav Stolyarov on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Bells of the Solovetsky Monastery
Bells of the Solovetsky Monastery
The cultural and historic ensemble of the Solovetsky Islands is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site List
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Bells at the Solovetsky Monastery
Bells at the Solovetsky Monastery s
Bells at the Solovetsky Monastery
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A woman works in a kitchen garden in the Solovetsky village on Bolshoy Solovetsky Island
A woman works in a kitchen garden in the Solovetsky village on Bolshoy Solovetsky Island
A woman works in a kitchen garden in the Solovetsky village on Bolshoy Solovetsky Island
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Church of the Ascension on the Sekirnaya Hill, part of the territory of the Holy Ascension Skete
Church of the Ascension on the Sekirnaya Hill, part of the territory of the Holy Ascension Skete
Church of the Ascension on the Sekirnaya Hill, part of the territory of the Holy Ascension Skete
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Believers at a liturgy in the Church of the Ascension on the Sekirnaya Hill
Believers at a liturgy in the Church of the Ascension on the Sekirnaya Hill
Believers at a liturgy in the Church of the Ascension on the Sekirnaya Hill
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A view of St Andrew Church built in the early 18th century on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
A view of St Andrew Church built in the early 18th century on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
A view of St Andrew Church built in the early 18th century on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
An aerial view of the ancient stone labyrinths on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island
An aerial view of the ancient stone labyrinths on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island
An aerial view of the ancient stone labyrinths on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Editors choice
A participant jumps into the water in his homemade flying machine during the 2017 Red Bull Flugtag
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow August 14, 14:49
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Luis Sergio Melo Jr. and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev seen after an award ceremony at the Plotforma S-70 international professional combat sambo tournament of League S-70, Sochi, Russia, August 9
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea August 11, 19:09
Iran's tank crew seen ahead of a relay race during the Tank Biathlon semifinal event as part of the 2017 International Army Games, at Alabino shooting range
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games August 10, 18:02
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol August 09, 18:44
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters August 09, 15:35
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb August 09, 10:41
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_960609'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_960609'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
A view of the Solovetsky Monastery situated on the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea in northern Russia
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The Solovetsky Monastery is the major landmark and spiritual center on the islands
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Monks take part in a religious procession at the Solovetsky Monastery
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The Golgotha-Crucifixion Skete on the top of Mount Golgotha on Anzersky Island of the Solovetsky Archipelago
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A monk rings bells at the Golgotha-Crucifixion Skete
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A monk seen at the Solovetsky Monastery
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Warden Vyacheslav Stolyarov on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The cultural and historic ensemble of the Solovetsky Islands is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site List
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Bells at the Solovetsky Monastery
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A woman works in a kitchen garden in the Solovetsky village on Bolshoy Solovetsky Island
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Church of the Ascension on the Sekirnaya Hill, part of the territory of the Holy Ascension Skete
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Believers at a liturgy in the Church of the Ascension on the Sekirnaya Hill
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A view of St Andrew Church built in the early 18th century on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
An aerial view of the ancient stone labyrinths on Bolshoy Zayatsky Island
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Bolshoy Zayatsky Island, part of the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

The Solovetsky Islands, or Solovki, are an archipelago located in the White Sea’s Onega Bay. The six islands of the archipelago cover an area of 347 square kilometers. The islands and a five-kilometer area of the White Sea around them are incorporated into the Solovki State Historical, Architectural and Natural Museum-Reserve. The Greater Solovetsky Island is the biggest, famous for its medieval monastery, which was founded in 1429. In the 1920-30s, a notorious Soviet prison camp was located on the archipelago. The site was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1992. Take a look at Russia's symbol of faith in this gallery by TASS. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Western chemical weapons in Syria indicate true attitude to international law — diplomat
3
Press review: US experts to visit Donbass and Dalai Lama urges to relocate NATO to Moscow
4
Ex-president advises Poland to avoid disputes with Germany over WWII reparations issue
5
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
6
George Martin reveals HBO plans for Game of Thrones universe after show is over
7
Moscow-Kazan fast-speed railroad construction to be launched in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама