Putin responds to Russian teenager, who thanked him for sending guitar as gift

Artefacts found during My Street gentrification program on display at Museum of MoscowSociety & Culture August 15, 23:09
Ecologists assess damage from forest fire in ArmeniaWorld August 15, 22:58
Some 350 Russian children taken to Syria, Iraq - children’s rights ombudswomanSociety & Culture August 15, 22:54
US Open Grand Slam organizers extend wildcard for Russian tennis star SharapovaSport August 15, 20:12
Ukrainian national detained in Crimea served in Armed ForcesWorld August 15, 19:42
Ex-Polish President Walesa slams accusations he was secret agent as ‘political vengeance’World August 15, 19:07
Senior official calls supplies of Ukrainian rocket engines to North Korea smugglingWorld August 15, 18:48
Putin offers condolences to Sierra Leone’s president over mudslide victimsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 15, 18:45
Russian anti-doping body draws plan for samples collection until 2018Sport August 15, 17:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A teenager from northern Russia, who thanked Vladimir Putin for giving him a guitar, has received the Russian president’s response, the regional administration’s press service said on Tuesday.
During the president’s live Q&A session in July, Ivan Volkov, an eighth-grade student from the Pskov Region, asked the president for an acoustic guitar, which his family could not afford. After receiving the guitar as present a month later, Volkov thanked the president by sending the photo of him posing with the instrument.
"The president left his message to the boy on the reverse side of the photograph: Vanya, no matter whether you choose to devote your life to music, science or industry, your health, success and happiness is what really matters," the Pskov Region administration said in a statement.
The president’s message was delivered by Pskov Region Governor Andrei Turchak, who earlier met with Putin.