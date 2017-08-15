Some 350 Russian children taken to Syria, Iraq - children’s rights ombudswoman

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Children have been taken to Syria and Iraq by their parents practically from all Russian regions, with most of them however being from the North Caucasian republics of Chechnya and Dagestan, Russian children’s rights ombudswoman Anna Kuznetsova said on Tuesday.

"A database of such children has 350 names with addresses and contacts. It has children from all around Russia. Ulyanovsk, Rostov, all the regions you can imagine. Naturally, most of them come from Chechnya and Dagestan," she said.

According to Kuznetsova, Dagestan’s official list has more than 200 names. However, unofficial data puts that number much higher.