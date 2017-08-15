Putin compares organizers of death groups on social media to murderers

Expert comments on US-North Korea conflictWorld August 15, 16:09
Ukraine’s Security Service: Russian journalist expelled for ‘damage to national interests’World August 15, 15:02
Putin congratulates athlete Lasitskene with IAAF World Championships goldSport August 15, 15:00
US mulling new ways of toppling Venezuela’s leader, including military option — expertWorld August 15, 14:58
At least 20 ships take part in Baltic Fleet military drillsMilitary & Defense August 15, 14:09
Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket to be ready for tests in 2027Military & Defense August 15, 13:39
Iran’s withdrawal from nuclear deal unlikely, expert saysWorld August 15, 13:22
Press review: Russia set to host Libya peace talks and France disappointed in MacronPress Review August 15, 13:00
Russia’s VGTRK Media Group journalist expelled from UkraineWorld August 15, 12:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 15. /TASS/. Organizers of the so-called "death groups" on social media are no different from murderers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Vladimir Vasilyev, head of the United Russian faction in the State Duma (lower house of parliament).
"They [those organizing "death groups" on social media for persuading children to commit suicide] also make money from it," Putin said. "How is that different from murderers? There is no difference," the president added.
Putin stated that encouraging a person to commit suicide amounted to attempting on their life. He agreed with Vasilyev, who said that administrators of such social media groups often used more sophisticated methods when compared to ordinary murderers.
Vasilyev thanked the president for supporting and controlling the fight against the "death groups." "We were in a difficult situation, unfortunately, but it is a good thing that we have been paying attention to it," the senior lawmaker said. "These social media groups promote suicide among underage children, taking advantage of their fragile psyche, so it is a very serious issue," Vasilyev added. "Your support means a lot to us, we plan to continue this work creating a legal bar against this scourge," he said addressing the president.