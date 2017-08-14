Suspect accused of plotting attacks in Moscow region pleads guilty

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A second of the three suspects accused of plotting a chain of explosions in the Moscow region, Sulaimon Burkhonov, has pleaded guilty in court, TASS reports from Moscow’s Lefortovo court.

"The request for remaining Davronzoda Siyovushi in custody shall be sustained," woman judge Margarita Kotova ruled. Moscow’s Lefortovo court is considering restrictive measures against three detained members of the terrorist group.

A third of the three suspects Davlatyor Khodzhiyev, has pleaded not guilty. "I was asked to (participate in plotting terrorist attacks), but I refused," he said.

The three are accused of committing crimes under three articles of the Criminal Code - "Terror Attack", "Plotting a Crime and Attempted Crime" and ""Illegal Acquisition, Transfer, Sale, Storage, Transportation or Carriage of Explosives or Explosive Devices".Russia's intelligence service, FSB, earlier reported detaining members of a terrorist group, which included a Russian national and three citizens of the Central Asian region, who had plotted a series of terrorist attacks in the Moscow region.

FSB "stopped activities of the terrorist group, which plotted a series of terrorist attacks in public places, including on transport systems and in Moscow's big shopping centers, with the use of use of suicide bombers and powerful explosives," the FSB’s public relations center said earlier.

It said an emissary of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, was among the detained men. The service found a laboratory for making explosives in the Moscow region.