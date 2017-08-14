Back to Main page
Suspect accused of plotting attacks in Moscow region pleads guilty

Society & Culture
August 14, 19:20 updated at: August 14, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's intelligence service earlier detained members of a terrorist group, who had plotted a series of terrorist attacks in the Moscow region

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A second of the three suspects accused of plotting a chain of explosions in the Moscow region, Sulaimon Burkhonov, has pleaded guilty in court, TASS reports from Moscow’s Lefortovo court.

He was arrested in court until October 11. Earlier in the day, the court remanded in custody till October 11 the first man suspected of plotting a series of explosions in Moscow. He also pleaded guilty.

"The request for remaining Davronzoda Siyovushi in custody shall be sustained," woman judge Margarita Kotova ruled. Moscow’s Lefortovo court is considering restrictive measures against three detained members of the terrorist group.

Read also

Man suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in Moscow pleads guilty

Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow region

 A third of the three suspects Davlatyor Khodzhiyev, has pleaded not guilty. "I was asked to (participate in plotting terrorist attacks), but I refused," he said.

Under the court decision, all suspects have been taken into custody until October 11. The other suspects, Sulaimon Burkhonov and Davronzoda Siyovushi, have pleaded guilty.

Moscow’s Lefortovo court has ruled to take into custody three men suspected of plotting a chain of explosions in the Moscow region.

"The court has ruled to sustain the motion of the investigation, choosing arrest as pre-trial restrictions against (Davondzoda) Siyovushi, (Sulaimon) Burkhonov and (Davlatyor) Khodzhiyev for the term until October 11," judge Margarita Kotova announced.

The three are accused of committing crimes under three articles of the Criminal Code - "Terror Attack", "Plotting a Crime and Attempted Crime" and ""Illegal Acquisition, Transfer, Sale, Storage, Transportation or Carriage of Explosives or Explosive Devices".Russia's intelligence service, FSB, earlier reported detaining members of a terrorist group, which included a Russian national and three citizens of the Central Asian region, who had plotted a series of terrorist attacks in the Moscow region.

FSB "stopped activities of the terrorist group, which plotted a series of terrorist attacks in public places, including on transport systems and in Moscow's big shopping centers, with the use of use of suicide bombers and powerful explosives," the FSB’s public relations center said earlier.

It said an emissary of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, was among the detained men. The service found a laboratory for making explosives in the Moscow region.

Реклама