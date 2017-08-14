Back to Main page
Fourth GTA gang member injured in court shootout dies in hospital

Society & Culture
August 14, 17:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The second member has been released from hospital and will be transported to jail soon

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The fourth member of the GTA gang, injured during an assault on a convoy in the Moscow District Court, has died in hospital, and the second member will be transported to jail soon, Spokeswoman of the Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told TASS in response to a corresponding question.

"Fazlitdin Khasanov has died from injuries in hospital today. Another GTA gang member, Khazratkhon Dodokhonov, has been released from hospital and will be transported to jail in the nearest time," she said.

Khazrakhon Dodokhonov will continue participation in the court proceedings, the court’s press service told TASS.

"After release from hospital, Dodokhonov will continue participation in the court proceedings under normal conditions. He will be delivered to court with other defendants," the court official said.

The incident occurred on August 1 when two guard officers were convoying five handcuffed defendants in the elevator. One of the five attacked a guard officer and began to suffocate him. The defendants were able to break free and take possession of the guard officers’ weapons. One of the officers managed to call for backup. When the elevator reached the third floor, Russian National Guard officers were already there. In a shootout, one of the National Guard officers was wounded, three of the defendants (Abdumukim Mamadchonov, Mirzomavlon Mirzosharipov and Kholik Subkhanov) were killed and two (Fazlitdin Khasanov and Khazratkhon Dodokhonov) were wounded.

A criminal case on the shootout was launched under three Russian Criminal Code articles: Article 317 ("Infringement on the life of a law enforcement officer"), Article 226 Part 4 ("Stealing or extortion of weapons, ammunition, explosive agents and explosive devices"), Article 30 Part 3 and Article 313 Part 3 ("Crossing-guard activities").

The gang members were convicted of killing 17 drivers in Moscow, the Moscow Region and the Kaluga Region in 2012-2014. They were also convicted of two attempted murders, banditry, robbery, illegal production and possession of weapons, as well as stealing of documents.

Show more
