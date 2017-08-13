Militants found hiding in Dagestan’s village, counter-terrorism security alert imposed

MAKHACHKALA, August 13. /TASS/. Counter-terrorism security alert has been imposed in the village of Orota in Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan to neutralize militants hiding there, a spokesman for the National Anti-terror Committee’s (NAC) Dagestan headquarters said on Sunday.

"Officers of the Dagestan department of the Russian Federal Security Service and the local department of the Russian interior ministry established that militants of an extremist group who were involved in subversive and terrorism activities are hiding in the village of Orota in Dagenstan’s Khunzakhsky district," the spokesman said.