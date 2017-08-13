Militants found hiding in Dagestan’s village, counter-terrorism security alert imposed

Russia’s Sergei Shirobokov wins silver in men’s 20km race walk at IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 13, 18:24
Russian diplomat calls not to speculate on possible closure of Russian consulate in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 18:17
Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force - Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 16:56
Es Sukhne in Syria is liberated, opening way for Deir ez-Zor offensive - Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense August 13, 13:25
Russian defense minister call on international organizations to send aid to SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 13:19
Iran’s decision to build up missiles program’s budget is logical - Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 13:16
Neutral triumph of Russian athletics: Lasitskene wins gold at 2017 World ChampionshipsSport August 13, 7:03
Russia tops unofficial Army Games medal standingsMilitary & Defense August 13, 0:20
Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump gold at London World ChampionshipsSport August 12, 23:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MAKHACHKALA, August 13. /TASS/. Counter-terrorism security alert has been imposed in the village of Orota in Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan to neutralize militants hiding there, a spokesman for the National Anti-terror Committee’s (NAC) Dagestan headquarters said on Sunday.
"Officers of the Dagestan department of the Russian Federal Security Service and the local department of the Russian interior ministry established that militants of an extremist group who were involved in subversive and terrorism activities are hiding in the village of Orota in Dagenstan’s Khunzakhsky district," the spokesman said.