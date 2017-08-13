Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants found hiding in Dagestan’s village, counter-terrorism security alert imposed

Society & Culture
August 13, 20:10 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MAKHACHKALA, August 13. /TASS/. Counter-terrorism security alert has been imposed in the village of Orota in Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan to neutralize militants hiding there, a spokesman for the National Anti-terror Committee’s (NAC) Dagestan headquarters said on Sunday.

"Officers of the Dagestan department of the Russian Federal Security Service and the local department of the Russian interior ministry established that militants of an extremist group who were involved in subversive and terrorism activities are hiding in the village of Orota in Dagenstan’s Khunzakhsky district," the spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
12
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force - Russian diplomat
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
4
Es Sukhne in Syria is liberated, opening way for Deir ez-Zor offensive - Defense Ministry
5
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
6
Russian diplomat calls not to speculate on possible closure of Russian consulate in US
7
Neutral triumph of Russian athletics: Lasitskene wins gold at 2017 World Championships
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама