Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome

Russia’s Sergei Shirobokov wins silver in men’s 20km race walk at IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 13, 18:24
Russian diplomat calls not to speculate on possible closure of Russian consulate in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 18:17
Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force - Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 16:56
Es Sukhne in Syria is liberated, opening way for Deir ez-Zor offensive - Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense August 13, 13:25
Russian defense minister call on international organizations to send aid to SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 13:19
Iran’s decision to build up missiles program’s budget is logical - Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 13:16
Neutral triumph of Russian athletics: Lasitskene wins gold at 2017 World ChampionshipsSport August 13, 7:03
Russia tops unofficial Army Games medal standingsMilitary & Defense August 13, 0:20
Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump gold at London World ChampionshipsSport August 12, 23:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MADRID, August 13. /TASS/. Three Russian nationals were detained in a resort city in Spain after a brawl that ended in the death of one man, Catalonia’s police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at a night club in the resort city of Lloret del Mar on the Costa Brava on August 12. After the brawl, a 22 year-old Italian was taken to hospital where he died.
According to local police, the three detained young men aged from 20 to 26 are native to Chechnya and have French residence permits.