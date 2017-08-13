Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome

MADRID, August 13. /TASS/. Three Russian nationals were detained in a resort city in Spain after a brawl that ended in the death of one man, Catalonia’s police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a night club in the resort city of Lloret del Mar on the Costa Brava on August 12. After the brawl, a 22 year-old Italian was taken to hospital where he died.

According to local police, the three detained young men aged from 20 to 26 are native to Chechnya and have French residence permits.