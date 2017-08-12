Slovakia will not allow WWII lessons to be forgotten - vice premier

Russia tops unofficial Army Games medal standingsMilitary & Defense August 13, 0:20
Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump gold at London World ChampionshipsSport August 12, 23:27
Russia to start training female military pilotsMilitary & Defense August 12, 17:07
Rare South American cats jaguarundi find home at Yekaterinburg’s ZooSociety & Culture August 11, 21:31
Border guards to confiscate Saakashvili’s passport if he tries to enter UkraineWorld August 11, 20:35
Russia’s Lysenko, Ivanyuk through to high jump final at 2017 IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 11, 20:07
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North KoreaSociety & Culture August 11, 19:09
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 11, 18:47
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firmScience & Space August 11, 18:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PRAGUE, August12. /TASS/. Slovakia’s government will do its utmost to make sure that the memory of WWII horrors and its lessons is not lost and is passed from one generation to another, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Saturday.
"Grandfathers and not only those who lived through the horrors of WWII should bring their children and grandchildren to the places where these tragedies occurred in the past," he said at a ceremony to pay homage to the heroes of the 1944 anti-Nazi Slovak National Uprising held at the site of the Kaliste village in central Slovakia destroyed by the Nazis. "Visits to such places will have a more profound impact on the younger generation than any textbook texts."
"Two generations have passed (since WWII - TASS), and now we can see that in the cities and villages where our forefathers heroically fought against the superior Nazi forces and Slovak collaborators their grandchildren associate their hopes for a better life with neo-Nazis," the vice premier noted.
Taking part in the ceremony were WWII and Slovak National Uprising veterans, leaders of political parties, civil activists and students. Representatives of the Russian Embassy in Slovakia were among the participants.