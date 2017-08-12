Slovakia will not allow WWII lessons to be forgotten - vice premier

PRAGUE, August12. /TASS/. Slovakia’s government will do its utmost to make sure that the memory of WWII horrors and its lessons is not lost and is passed from one generation to another, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Saturday.

"Grandfathers and not only those who lived through the horrors of WWII should bring their children and grandchildren to the places where these tragedies occurred in the past," he said at a ceremony to pay homage to the heroes of the 1944 anti-Nazi Slovak National Uprising held at the site of the Kaliste village in central Slovakia destroyed by the Nazis. "Visits to such places will have a more profound impact on the younger generation than any textbook texts."

"Two generations have passed (since WWII - TASS), and now we can see that in the cities and villages where our forefathers heroically fought against the superior Nazi forces and Slovak collaborators their grandchildren associate their hopes for a better life with neo-Nazis," the vice premier noted.

Taking part in the ceremony were WWII and Slovak National Uprising veterans, leaders of political parties, civil activists and students. Representatives of the Russian Embassy in Slovakia were among the participants.