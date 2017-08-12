Summer temperature record registered in Lithuania

Russia to start training female military pilotsMilitary & Defense August 12, 17:07
Rare South American cats jaguarundi find home at Yekaterinburg’s ZooSociety & Culture August 11, 21:31
Border guards to confiscate Saakashvili’s passport if he tries to enter UkraineWorld August 11, 20:35
Russia’s Lysenko, Ivanyuk through to high jump final at 2017 IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 11, 20:07
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North KoreaSociety & Culture August 11, 19:09
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 11, 18:47
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firmScience & Space August 11, 18:41
German chancellor says no military solution to North Korean issueWorld August 11, 18:40
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017Military & Defense August 11, 18:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VILNIUS, August 12. /TASS/. Saturday has become the hottest day of this summer in Lithuania. According to the country’s national Hydrometeorological Service, the highest temperature this year has been registered.
"In some parts of the country it was 34 degrees, which is comparable to 38 degrees in terms of perception," meteorologists said.
The record high temperature in August during the entire weather observation period is 36.5 degrees registered in 1992.
The maximum summer temperature - plus 37.5 degrees - was reported on July 30, 1994.