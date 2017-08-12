Summer temperature record registered in Lithuania

VILNIUS, August 12. /TASS/. Saturday has become the hottest day of this summer in Lithuania. According to the country’s national Hydrometeorological Service, the highest temperature this year has been registered.

"In some parts of the country it was 34 degrees, which is comparable to 38 degrees in terms of perception," meteorologists said.

The record high temperature in August during the entire weather observation period is 36.5 degrees registered in 1992.

The maximum summer temperature - plus 37.5 degrees - was reported on July 30, 1994.